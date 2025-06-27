Anzeige
27.06.2025 15:50 Uhr
Epique Realty Triumphs Reaching Nationwide Presence, Announces Expansion to All 50 States at PowerCON 2025

Keynote Speaker Simon T. Bailey Declares the Epique Agent-First Movement "Legendary," Citing Company's "Heart" as Key to Explosive Growth

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / In the most significant announcement in its meteoric history, Epique Realty confirmed that it has achieved a full national footprint, with brokerage operations now officially available in all 50 U.S. states. And the packed audience was completely enthralled on the first day of its annual PowerCON conference held at the iconic Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, TN.

The historic milestone, achieved in less than three years, marks the company's transformation from a disruptive Texas startup into a national powerhouse, validating its agent-first model on a coast-to-coast scale.

All three Epique Co-Founders, CEO Josh Miller, CFO Janice Delcid and COO Christopher Miller made a unified announcement:

"Less than three years ago, Epique was an idea. Today, it is a national movement. Reaching all 50 states is not just a measure of growth; it is proof of our philosophy. It proves that when you build a brokerage that genuinely works for the agent with a culture of radical generosity at its core, there are no limits. This achievement belongs to every agent who believed in a better way."

The power of that culture was the central theme of the day's electrifying keynote address from the incomparable Author Simon T. Bailey. He ignited the room with his message on mindset and momentum, but his most powerful observation was his simplest: "Epique has heart."

Bailey explained that the company's name, the French spelling for "Epic," also carries the meaning of "Legendary"-a status he believes Epique is achieving precisely because its culture is changing industry standards from the inside out.

The 50-state announcement, together with transformative sessions and Bailey's unforgettable insights, cemented Day 1 as a landmark moment for the company and its agents. Stay tuned-Day 2 is here and promises to deliver more incredible announcements, free benefits, and resources that fuel agent success. As Day 2 begins, the message is clear: the future doesn't wait, and the Epique movement is just getting started.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is a trailblazing, agent-first real estate brokerage committed to empowering its agents through a comprehensive suite of free resources and benefits including extraordinary support, award-winning AI technology, and a culture of radical generosity that fuels agent success. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market-it is defining the future. BeEpiqueLearn more at www.epiquerealty.com

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications
281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/
https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty
https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/
https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-triumphs-reaching-nationwide-presence-announces-expansion-to-all-50-state-1043720

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
