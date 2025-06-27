Anzeige
27.06.2025 16:00 Uhr
MCF Corporate Finance: D.A. Davidson MCF International advised Southworth International Group on the acquisition of Gruse Maschinenbau

HAMBURG, Germany, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southworth International Group Inc. ("SIGI"), a global provider of ergonomic material handling solutions, has acquired Gruse Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG ("Gruse"), a 156-year-old German engineering firm specializing in customized lifting systems for industrial material handling and production support. Headquartered in Aerzen, Germany, Gruse serves customers in 55 countries worldwide.

The Deal

Headquartered in Falmouth, Maine, SIGI operates globally across North America, Europe, and China, serving customers in over 60 countries. The acquisition of Gruse strengthens SIGI's presence in Germany as well as Europe and supports its strategic goal of expanding local engineering capabilities and production capacity within the region.

For SIGI, the transaction enhances its ability to offer high-quality, customized solutions to a broader European customer base, leveraging Gruse's long-standing brand recognition, reputation for innovation, and strong local relationships. For Gruse, the partnership provides access to SIGI's global platform and resources, enabling accelerated growth and deeper market penetration.

D.A. Davidson MCF International advised Southworth International Group on the acquisition of Gruse.

About Gruse Maschinenbau

Gruse is a 156 year-old mechanical engineering company specializing in customized lifting solutions that support production processes and optimize material handling. Gruse is headquartered in Aerzen, Germany and serves customers in 55 countries worldwide.

About Southworth International Group

Southworth International Group Inc. ("SIGI") is a privately held provider of ergonomic material handling solutions with operations in North America, Europe, and China. SIGI serves a broad range of industries, helping to improve workplace safety, productivity, and efficiency through engineered lifting and positioning equipment.

Headquartered in Falmouth, Maine, SIGI employs approximately 500 people globally and supports customers in over 60 countries.

Contact:

Deal Lead: Franz Schranner, Director, schranner@mcfcorpfin.com
Press Contact: Elaine Kelly, Director Marketing, kelly@mcfcorpfin.com

