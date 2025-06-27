Duly Health and Care Receives CON Approval to Expand Westmont Ambulatory Surgery Center

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Duly Health and Care is pleased to announce that Duly Surgery Center Westmont has received Certificate of Need (CON) approval to expand its ambulatory surgery center. This is an important step in continuing to offer affordable, high-quality surgical care close to home.

The planned expansion includes the addition of two operating rooms and six Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) bays. These enhancements are designed to support Duly's growing orthopedic, spine, pain management, podiatry, urology, and general surgery services at the Westmont ambulatory surgery center.

This project is part of Duly's ongoing strategic partnership with Surgery Partners, a leading independent operator of surgical facilities. Through this collaboration, Surgery Partners will continue to oversee operations at Duly Surgery Center Westmont, while ensuring the highest standards of care that patients have come to expect from Duly.

"At Duly, we are focused on bringing high-quality care closer to home," said Ryan West, President, Duly Health and Care, Chicagoland Operations. ?"Expanding the Westmont ambulatory surgery center gives more patients access to safe, efficient, and affordable outpatient procedures in a setting designed around their needs. Ambulatory surgery centers like this one are not just convenient. They are essential to delivering the right care in the right place for our communities."

The Duly Surgery Center Westmont has already earned national recognition for excellence in orthopedic and spine surgery, and this investment further strengthens its position as a best-in-class destination for outpatient surgical care in the region.

Salman Chaudri, DO, Chair of Orthopedics at Duly, added, ?"As demand for outpatient surgical procedures continues to grow, this expansion will allow us to serve more patients in an environment that's designed for comfort, safety, and exceptional recovery. We're proud to be part of a team that's shaping the future of surgery in our community."

Duly Health and Care and Surgery Partners remain focused on building innovative, value-driven care models that meet patients where they are, in their community and in their health journey. The expanded Duly Surgery Center Westmont is expected to open its additional surgical capacity in 2026.

Chicago Prostate Cancer Surgery Center, LLC dba Duly Surgery Center Westmont.

###

About Duly Health and Care

The Duly Health and Care brand consists of some of the largest independent, multi-specialty, physician-directed medical groups in the nation, with more than 1,000 primary care and specialty care providers and over 6,000 team members across more than 150 locations. The Duly Health and Care brand includes three medical groups - DuPage Medical Group Ltd., Quincy Medical Group, and The South Bend Clinic LLC. Duly is deeply committed to caring for patients in traditional and value-based care arrangements, ensuring a focus on quality, efficiency, and enhanced patient experiences throughout the Midwest.

For more information, visit duly?healthand?care?.com.

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 200 locations in 33 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities.

For additional information, visit surgery?part?ners?.com.

Contact Information

Amy Martin

amy@keybridge.biz

(202) 988-3222

SOURCE: Duly Health and Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/duly-health-and-care-receives-con-approval-to-expand-westmont-ambulat-1043623