ACCESS Newswire
27.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MightyFly Demonstrates Autonomous Flight and Cargo Operations for the U.S. Air Force

MightyFly demonstrated A-to-B flights with autonomous package loading and unloading, as part of its SBIR Phase II contract

SAN LEANDRO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / MightyFly successfully conducted a live flight demonstration for the U.S. Air Force as part of its SBIR Phase II contract under the Department of the Air Force's AFWERX program. MightyFly provides expedited logistics services and manufactures and operates autonomous, hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) cargo aircraft.

The MightyFly Cento aircraft performing autonomous flight. New Jerusalem Airport, California, May 2025.

The demonstration, held at the New Jerusalem Airport on May 8, 2025, showcased MightyFly's autonomous cargo aircraft and its patented Autonomous Load Mastering System (ALMS). The Cento aircraft executed a DoD-relevant mission, demonstrating autonomous flight, cargo loading, unloading, and onboard package handling and balance management.

The Cento transported two large boxes from origin to destination. Before takeoff, the ALMS-equipped aircraft autonomously positioned and secured the packages into its cargo compartment. The aircraft then closed its nose cone, took off, flew to the destination, landed and ejected the packages without human intervention. It then continued to a third destination.

The demonstration also included autonomous handling of representative packages across key sectors, including healthcare, retail, logistics, manufacturing, disaster relief, and defense. [Watch the demo here.]

The recent Presidential Executive Order supporting domestic eVTOL adoption highlights the use of these aircraft for "medical response, cargo transport, and rural access" missions*, which align with MightyFly's model. This policy presents a timely opportunity for MightyFly as the company positions itself as a national asset in next-generation logistics, offering high efficiency services, minimal infrastructure requirements and low operational costs for both commercial and defense applications.

_____

* Source: The White House. Unleashing American Drone Dominance. Executive Order. June 6, 2025. https://www.whitehouse.gov/

_____

About MightyFly
MightyFly's mission is to provide fast, affordable and low-emissions expedited deliveries to businesses and governments. MightyFly is a provider of expedited logistics services and a leading manufacturer and operator of autonomous, fixed-wing, hybrid eVTOL cargo aircraft with payload capacities of 100 and 500 pounds, a range of 600 miles, and a speed of 150 mph. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, MightyFly was founded in 2019 with backing from Draper Associates, At One Ventures, 500 Startups, Global Founders Capital, Graph Ventures, Halogen Ventures, and Side Door Ventures. The company was named a "Top Supply Chain Startup to Watch' in 2022 by Business Insider. To learn more about the Cento aircraft and point-to-point expedited logistics services, visit www.mightyfly.com.

Contacts:

Media: media@mightyfly.com

Sales: sales@mightyfly.com

Investors: investors@mightyfly.com

Contact Information

Fernanda Sausen
Senior Director of Business Development
media@mightyfly.com

.

SOURCE: MightyFly



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/mightyfly-demonstrates-autonomous-flight-and-cargo-operations-for-the-u.s.-ai-1043625

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
