This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Yana Hryshko, Managing Consultant, APAC, Head of Global Solar Supply Chain Research at Wood Mackenzie. She says that PV industry in China the gender divide, while still present, feels less rigid than in Europe. "Women are active across various departments, including engineering, manufacturing, QA, sales, and research," she states. "Although men remain the majority, the gap feels narrower than in Europe. "The solar industry stands out as one of the more accessible energy sectors for women, particularly in policy, research, consulting, ESG, and marketing. ...

