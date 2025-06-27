DJB Hospitality: NAPA Kitchen and Wine Wins Prestigious Wine Spectator Award for a Second Time

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / NAPA Kitchen and Wine, located in Westchester Commons in Midlothian, Virginia, is thrilled to announce it has once again received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. This distinguished honor recognizes restaurants with expertly curated wine lists that not only enhance their cuisine but also showcase a thoughtful, diverse selection of top-tier producers from around the globe.

Renowned for its vibrant ambiance and fresh, West Coast-inspired cuisine, NAPA Kitchen and Wine continues to raise the bar for wine and dining experiences in the Midlothian area. With a dynamic wine program that evolves with the seasons, the restaurant emphasizes education, pairing, and guest engagement, making it a must-visit destination for wine enthusiasts and culinary explorers alike.

We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition again from Wine Spectator. It's a testament to the passion our team brings to creating an exceptional wine list and delivering unforgettable experiences. At NAPA, wine is more than just something you drink-it's a journey, a story, and a connection. - Dennis Barbaro, Founder & CEO

NAPA's award-winning wine list features more than 200 selections from both iconic and emerging regions, with a special focus on Napa Valley and California producers. Guests can enjoy wines by the glass, bottle, or through guided tasting experiences designed to educate and inspire.

For those looking to take their wine experience to the next level, the NKW Wine Club offers members exclusive access to limited-release bottles, curated selections from around the world, a first look at private tasting events, and special perks at the restaurant. It's the perfect way for wine lovers to deepen their appreciation and enjoy hand-picked discoveries, all year round. For more information, to join the wine club, or to make a reservation, visit www.nkwine.com or call (804) 893-5684.

