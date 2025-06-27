Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
ACCESS Newswire
27.06.2025 16:26 Uhr
KPMG: ESG Voices: AI-Powered Climate Action

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / In this episode, we dive into the dynamic intersection of artificial intelligence and climate goals. Joining us today, we have Mike Hayes, Climate Change and Decarbonization Leader, KPMG International and Anish De, Global Head of Energy, Natural Resources and Chemicals KPMG International who will discuss how leaders can harness AI to drive measurable progress toward net-zero, balance innovation with responsibility, and align with long-term climate strategies.

Click here to listen to episode 39 of ESG voices

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KPMG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KPMG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kpmg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KPMG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/esg-voices-ai-powered-climate-action-1043746

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
