Enfinity Global has secured a $245 million credit facility expansion to fund development, construction, and operation of its 22 GW solar and energy storage pipeline across the United States. From pv magazine USA Enfinity Global has announced the expansion of its structured credit facility in the United States to $245 million. The funds are expected to support the development, construction and operation of its 22 GW utility-scale solar and energy storage project portfolio across the United States. The funds were lead-arranged by Nomura, with participation from institutional investors including ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...