Courted and Epique Realty Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Agent Growth

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Today at the 2025 Epique PowerCON event in the iconic Gaylord Opryland, Nashville TN, Sean Soderstrom, Co-Founder and CEO of Courted, announces a strategic partnership with Epique Realty. Through this collaboration, every agent at the rapidly growing brokerage will receive full access to Courted's premier agent attraction and retention platform.

Epique Realty is the first brokerage to provide its entire agent population with full access to the Courted platform. This initiative gives every agent sophisticated market data, recruiting analytics, and retention tools, effectively democratizing intelligence once exclusive to the industry's corporate level and reinforcing Epique's position as a forward-thinking leader and its commitment to agent success amid its rapid growth.

"We're excited to partner with Epique Realty, a company that shares our vision for agent empowerment through smart, data-driven solutions," said Sean Soderstrom, Co-Founder and CEO of Courted. "Epique's decision to provide Courted to all agents is a forward-thinking investment in agent success, scalability, and a bold competitive play. This partnership is a testament to Epique's pursuit of innovation - not just to drive immediate results but to create a platform for long-term growth through agent attraction."

This partnership represents a major step forward in Courted's expansion to support the growth of agent teams and builds on the momentum of winning Inman's Innovator of the Year award for delivering transformative results to brokerages.

Soderstrom added, "Our ability to drive growth for this innovative brokerage by equipping its agents and teams with powerful tools is made possible by the rapidly expanding functionality of the Courted platform. We're continuing to build deeper insights, smarter features, and seamless end-to-end workflows for brokerages of all sizes - and increasingly for agents with recruiting, retention, or market research goals. We started as an AI-native company, and that foundation has proven essential as we harness today's pace of innovation across our structured and proprietary data sets."

Epique Realty has seen remarkable positive energy and progress across its markets, fueled by its agent-first model, and differentiated support structure. By incorporating Courted's predictive analytics and dynamic recruiting capabilities, Epique is amplifying its commitment to empower all its agents with the tools they need to succeed - while giving the entire company a sharper edge in attracting the right talent.

Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, said, "This partnership is a pivotal moment for our agent family. We are proud to be the first brokerage to fully democratize this level of intelligence. By combining Courted's powerful technology with our own integrated AI, we are creating an ecosystem that gives our agents an undeniable competitive edge and redefines what true agent empowerment looks like in this industry."

The Courted platform will help Epique Realty retain agents across its entire footprint, thus building strategic retention and attraction pipelines, delivering personalized AI-generated communication, and further improving retention through market-leading agent intelligence.

This partnership underscores a shared belief between Courted and Epique: brokerages grow exponentially when they invest in platforms that both empower their existing agents and increase their ability to attract new talent.

About Courted

Courted is the leading recruiting and retention platform for residential real estate brokerages. Designed to help companies grow smarter, Courted uses proprietary predictive analytics and production data to help brokerages identify, engage, and convert top agent talent-and retain their best performers.

Learn more at www.courted.io/start

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is a trailblazing, agent-first real estate brokerage committed to empowering its agents through a comprehensive suite of free resources and benefits including extraordinary support, award-winning AI technology, and a culture of radical generosity that fuels agent success. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market-it is defining the future. BeEpique

Learn more at www.epiquerealty.com

