Network Emulator Market Size | A $446.9M Industry by 2030 | How 5G, IoT, and Virtual Networks Are Driving Real-Time Simulation Needs | The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Network Emulator Market size is projected to be valued at USD 287 million in 2024 and reach USD 446.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The market expansion is accelerated by digital transformation, expanding 5G infrastructure, and increasing investment in cloud computing and cybersecurity are accelerating the adoption of network emulator solutions. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Network Emulator Market growth of 7.7% comprises a vast array of Offering, Technology, Test, Application and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Network Emulator Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Network Emulator Market is experiencing significant growth. The accelerating deployment of 5G and edge computing technologies has created a demand for highly reliable and low-latency network environments to test and validate the performance of connected applications, services, and devices. Network emulators provide a controlled and repeatable environment for simulating these conditions, which has resulted in increased adoption of emulation solutions for 5G and edge use cases. The increasing number of IoT devices and connected systems in various industries like automotive, healthcare, smart cities, and others is also driving the need for realistic network simulation to ensure interoperability, seamless connectivity, and security. The use of Network Emulators in 5G, edge, and IoT scenarios presents several emerging trends that are likely to shape the future of this technology. The growing complexity of hybrid and multi-cloud environments is another factor driving the adoption of network emulators, as businesses look for ways to predict performance under varying network conditions. The integration of AI and machine learning capabilities into network emulation tools is also an emerging trend, which can enable more intelligent and automated testing scenarios. Additionally, the increased focus on cybersecurity resilience is leading to greater use of network emulators in penetration testing and threat modelling.

Increasing Demand for Reliable Network Testing in a Multi-Device, Multi-Protocol Environment:

With the exponential growth of connected devices ranging from smartphones, laptops, and IoT sensors to autonomous vehicles and industrial machines, modern network infrastructures have become increasingly complex and heterogeneous. Enterprises, telecom service providers, and application developers are under pressure to ensure seamless performance, low latency, high availability, and security across these diverse networks. Network emulators offer a critical solution by creating an accurate replica of real-world network conditions such as latency, jitter, packet loss, bandwidth throttling, etc. in a controlled lab environment. This allows developers and engineers to rigorously test and validate how their applications, hardware, or network configurations perform under adverse or varying network conditions before deployment. Sectors such as financial services, healthcare, defense, and online gaming - where network performance and reliability are paramount - are seeing an increased need for highly accurate, scalable, and flexible emulation tools, fueling the growth of the network emulator market.

Growth of 5G, Edge Computing, and Virtualized Network Infrastructure:

The ongoing global rollout of 5G networks, along with the emergence of edge computing, software-defined networking (SDN), and network function virtualization (NFV) is transforming the way data is transmitted and processed. These technologies offer significant advantages in terms of latency reduction, bandwidth optimization, flexibility, and security. However, they also introduce additional layers of architectural complexity. Network emulators play a crucial role in the design, testing, optimization, and deployment of these new paradigms, helping service providers, enterprises, and developers to simulate real-time conditions, and validate network behavior and performance before bringing it to market or the field. For instance, telecom operators need to test their 5G core elements, such as slicing, ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC), etc. before provisioning. Similarly, as enterprises adopt SDN/NFV architectures, there is a need for sophisticated testing platforms to ensure seamless interoperability and performance across virtualized environments. As digital infrastructure becomes more decentralized, software-defined, and disaggregated, the role of network emulators is emerging as an indispensable tool, fuelling strong market demand.

Rising Emphasis on Cybersecurity, Resilience, and Compliance Testing:

Cybersecurity and resilience have become a major focus for governments and enterprises. Network outages, configuration errors, or vulnerabilities can lead to data breaches, service disruptions, and financial losses. Network emulators allow security professionals to conduct stress testing, vulnerability assessment, and scenario-based testing in a simulated yet realistic environment without affecting production systems. Such tests help understand the network resilience in the face of DDoS attacks, spoofing, reduced performance, etc. Network emulators are also used for compliance testing of various regulatory standards like ISO, GDPR, or HIPAA. Regulated industries such as banking, healthcare, and government organizations have compliance requirements to be met by the year 2024 and 2025. This is expected to increase the demand for network emulation tools to conduct comprehensive testing and validation without affecting the actual network traffic. As enterprises look to build more robust networks and meet various regulatory compliances, the demand for controlled and accurate testing environments would continue to support the network emulator market growth.

Geographical Insights:

North American network emulator market continues to be a key player in terms of leading the global demand in this domain. This can be attributed to the presence of technological leadership and solid infrastructures in this key region. On the one hand, the region continues to be the key hub of innovative industries that have a major focus on next-gen IT systems. On the other hand, the presence of mature telecom providers that are investing in 5G networks in the country further creates the demand for network emulators in this region.

The European market for network emulators is expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period, due to high digital transformation goals of the region and constant investments in telecom infrastructures

Network emulator market in Asia Pacific is also expected to register a robust growth rate during the forecast period. The major factors propelling this growth are large investments in digital infrastructures and growing adoption of 5G technologies in the region. The major economies of the region such as China, Japan, and South Korea, are continuously adopting smart technologies and IoT based solutions, thus increasing the need for network testing at all levels. Moreover, the region has the largest internet user base, which is growing at a rapid rate, creating a need for high-performance networks and thereby propelling the demand for network emulators.

Global Network Emulator Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Offering, the market is divided into, Hardware, and Software. The software segment dominated the market in 2023, contributing 53.9% to global revenue and is poised to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

Based on Technology, the market is divided into, SD-WAN, IoT, Cloud, and Others. The Internet of Things (IoT) segment dominated market revenue in 2023, driven by expanding adoption across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and smart cities.

Based on Test, the market is divided into, Performance Testing, Application Testing, and Others. The application testing segment played a pivotal role in shaping the market's revenue dynamics in 2023.

Based on Application, the market is divided into, Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Defence, Healthcare/Medical, and Others. The telecommunications industry played a pivotal role in 2023, with significant revenue contributions.

The Network Emulator Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Network Emulator Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Keysight Technologies

Spirent Communications

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Apposite Technologies

Calnex Solutions

Polaris Networks

PacketStorm Communications, Inc.

Aukua Systems Inc.

InterWorking Labs, Inc.

GigaNet Systems

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Network Emulator Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In June 2025 , Calnex Solutions unveiled the SNE-X with 400GbE interfaces, which is the first network emulator with 400GbE interfaces. SNE-X 400G is the only network emulator that provides testing of AI infrastructure and other high-performance computing networks.

, Calnex Solutions unveiled the SNE-X with 400GbE interfaces, which is the first network emulator with 400GbE interfaces. SNE-X 400G is the only network emulator that provides testing of AI infrastructure and other high-performance computing networks. In April 2025 , Spirent Communications announced the release of the Octobox STA Automation Package, the first solution in the industry to completely automate comprehensive performance testing and validation of client stations and devices on Wi-Fi 6/6E and Wi-Fi 7 networks. The new automation package is designed to dramatically accelerate Wi-Fi station testing by replacing the time-consuming, inconsistent, and resource-intensive manual testing with structured, repeatable, and scalable validation automated workflows.

, Spirent Communications announced the release of the Octobox STA Automation Package, the first solution in the industry to completely automate comprehensive performance testing and validation of client stations and devices on Wi-Fi 6/6E and Wi-Fi 7 networks. The new automation package is designed to dramatically accelerate Wi-Fi station testing by replacing the time-consuming, inconsistent, and resource-intensive manual testing with structured, repeatable, and scalable validation automated workflows. In April 2025 , Turn/River Capital acquired SolarWinds to help customers transform their businesses with simple, powerful, and secure solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

, Turn/River Capital acquired SolarWinds to help customers transform their businesses with simple, powerful, and secure solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. In February 2025 , Spirent Communications collaborated with the Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT) to help support the Indian government's ambitious "Bharat 6G Vision" to position India as a global leader in 6G technology. CEWiT is an autonomous research society of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), and the collaboration sees Spirent's technology being utilized to test and emulate 5G core network functionalities, paving the way for next-generation 6G innovation and development in India.

, Spirent Communications collaborated with the Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT) to help support the Indian government's ambitious "Bharat 6G Vision" to position India as a global leader in 6G technology. CEWiT is an autonomous research society of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), and the collaboration sees Spirent's technology being utilized to test and emulate 5G core network functionalities, paving the way for next-generation 6G innovation and development in India. In January 2025, Four Inc. and Apposite Technologies partnered to bring modern network performance test solutions to the public sector. Apposite Technologies provides advanced network, application, and security test solutions for the public sector, supporting federal, state and local government agencies as well as military organizations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the forecasted market size of the Network Emulator Market in 2030?

- The forecasted market size of the Network Emulator Market is USD 446.9 million in 2030. Who are the leading players in the Network Emulator Market?

Who are the leading players in the Network Emulator Market?

What are the major drivers for the Network Emulator Market?

Which is the largest region during the forecasted period in the Network Emulator Market?

- The software segment dominated the market in 2023, contributing 53.9% to global revenue and is poised to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

Conclusion:

Emerging technologies such as virtualization, cloud computing, and real-time analytics are enabling the network emulator market to evolve and cater to the rising demand of complex, high-performance, and mission-critical network environments. The continued adoption of 5G, IoT, edge computing, and software-defined networking (SDN) is driving the need for accurate, scalable, reliable, and flexible network emulation solutions across telecom, defence, automotive, and enterprise IT domains. Network emulators are becoming increasingly critical tools for testing, validating, and optimizing the performance of network-dependent applications, hardware, and infrastructure under simulated real-world conditions without disrupting live systems. As digital transformation initiatives gain momentum, the focus on cybersecurity, latency control, interoperability, and resilience are pushing emulation tools to support a wider range of protocols and dynamic topologies. The integration of AI and machine learning-driven analytics and automation will further improve the testing accuracy and efficiency. The cloud-based deployment options will bring greater flexibility, scalability, and remote accessibility. Network emulator market is expected to emerge as an important enabler of next-generation connectivity and resilience strategies, supporting the vision of hyperconnected, intelligent digital ecosystems.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders- telecom operators, network equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, enterprise IT departments, government and defence agencies, and research institutions-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 446.9 million by 2030, the Global Network Emulator Market represents a significant opportunity for software startups, academic spin-offs, open-source developers, freelance network engineers, and niche hardware vendors, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

