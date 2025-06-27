Scotch-Brite Teams Up With Ally Love To Announce "National Shine Brite Day"

The June 26 observance encourages people to celebrate the joy of cleaning, reframing it as a form of empowerment, self-expression, and joyful movement

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Scotch-Brite, America's #1-selling scrub sponge brand, introduces National Shine Brite Day, a yearly celebration that invites people everywhere to see cleaning in a new light - shifting the mindset from a task on a to-do list into a way to express yourself, refresh your space and feel good doing it.

National Shine Brite Day is part of the brand's "Brite Side of Clean" campaign, which launched earlier this spring to usher in a fresh era of cleaning, one that centers on joy, self-expression and the satisfaction of a job well done. Featuring an energetic 30-second spot set to Outkast's iconic early-2000s anthem 'So Fresh, So Clean,' the campaign invites everyone to dance through their chores and transform cleaning from a task into a powerful act of self-expression and positivity.

To help kick off the celebration, Scotch-Brite has teamed up with Ally Love, Peloton Instructor, VP of instructor strategy and development, and on-air Today show contributor, as a Clean Partner. Known for her energy, motivation and love of movement, Ally is inspiring people to reframe their routines by pairing cleaning with music, dance and the kind of positive vibes that turn even the smallest tasks into mini celebrations.

"Cleaning is part of my daily routine - not just to reset my space; it's an act of mindfulness, movement and joy," said Love. "My process starts with my favorite playlist - it keeps the energy up and makes the experience more enjoyable and fun. I love seeing the physical transformation from messy to clean - it's a visual affirmation that my actions matter, that small acts have big impact. National Shine Brite Day is a reminder that cleaning is more than a task, it's an opportunity to celebrate the creativity and pride that comes with a clean and refreshed space."

June 26 holds a special significance for the brand as it marks the anniversary of Scotch-Brite's first appearance on shelves in 1958. Nearly seven decades later, the brand continues to be a pioneer in the cleaning category with innovative solutions that brighten homes and lives.

"National Shine Brite Day is about more than creating a clean space - it's about choosing to find joy in the process," says Joe Paul, chief marketing officer, 3M Consumer Business Group. "Scotch-Brite is committed to providing consumers with creative, sensorial solutions to cleaning - for every day and every mess."

Whether it's the satisfaction of a dramatic before-and-after, the thrill of discovering a clever cleaning hack, or the joy of dancing your way through chores - Scotch-Brite believes cleaning should feel good. The brand encourages everyone to find the sparkle, share the fun and help others see the "brite side" too!

