Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Head of Investment Management and Strategy, Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"), and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate their Best of Canada ETF Suite ahead of Canada Day next week.





Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company that offers one of the largest suites of exchange-traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $40 billion of assets under management and 146 ETFs as of June 17, 2025, listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

