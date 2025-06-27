US federal solar tax credits cost the United States $25 billion per year, but deliver $51 billion in electricity bill savings, along with $12 billion in federal tax revenue and $3. 7 billion in state and local taxes, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the Brattle Group, and the University of LouisianaFrom pv magazine USA As US Congress negotiates the new federal budget, it is seeking to make drastic cuts to clean energy tax credits to fund extension of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. However, the cost savings of cutting solar tax credits far outweighs the benefits, found ...

