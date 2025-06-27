Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
27.06.2025 17:06 Uhr
Globe Capital Limited - Annual report For the year ended 31 December 2024

Globe Capital Limited - Annual report For the year ended 31 December 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Annual report

For the year ended 31 December 2024

Globe Capital Limited

Chairman's statement

For the year ended 31 December 2024

Globe Capital Limited (AQSE: GCAP) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Chairman's statement

I am pleased to announce the final audited results for Globe Capital Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Financial performance

The turnover for the year was £Nil (2023: £Nil) and the loss was £118,751 (2023: £99,211). The loss per share was 0.05 pence (2023: 0.04 pence). In the past year, the Directors have kept operational costs at a minimum, where possible.

No dividends have been declared for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Review of operations

The Company's investment strategy is to seek and evaluate appropriate investment opportunities in businesses that offer capital growth.

The Company's full annual report, includes a going concern note (extracted below from the Auditor's Report) in relation to the preparation of the financial statements, which confirms that whilst the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at 31 December 2024 by £278,279, continued support is currently being provided by the Company's Directors and shareholders Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Glenpani Group & Eastport Ventures Inc.) and Simon Grant-Rennick. The Auditors have indicated a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. but have not modified these opinions.

"Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to note 2 (c) in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the group incurred a loss attributable to owners of the company of £118,751 for the year ended 31 December 2024 and as at 31 December 2024 the group had net current liabilities and net liabilities of £278,279 and £550,365 respectively. As stated in note 2 (c), indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the group's and the company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter."

The Company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they arise through 2024 onwards and will continue to look for further fund raising opportunities and investments.

Simon Grant Rennick

Chairman

Date: 25 June 2025

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information

Globe Capital Limited

Darren Edmonston

Tel: +44 (0) 1279 635511

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December 2024

20242023
GBPGBP
Revenue--
Administrative expenses(104,377)(88,057)
Finance costs(14,374)(11,154)
Loss before income tax(118,751)(99,211)
Income tax --
Loss and other comprehensive loss for the year(118,751)(99,211)
Loss per sharePencePence
Basic and diluted(0.05)(0.04)

All operations are considered to be continuing.

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2024

20242023
GBPGBP
Non-current assets
Goodwill--
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss3622,966
3622,966
Current assets
Other receivables and prepayments11,19010,945
Cash and cash equivalents 1201,801
11,31012,746
Current liabilities
Other payables289,589198,879
Net current liabilities(278,279)(186,133)
Total assets less current liabilities(277,917)(183,167)
Non-current liabilities
Amounts due to related companies136,671136,671
Amounts due to directors135,777111,776
272,448248,447
Net liabilities(550,365)(431,614)
Capital and reserves
Share capital645,094645,094
Share premium account940,226940,226
Reserves(2,135,685)(2,016,934)
Total equity(550,365)(431,614)

Approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi Simon Grant-Rennick

Director Director

Globe Capital Limited

Company statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2024

20242023
GBPGBP
Non-current assets
Investment in Subsidiary1,2501,250
Goodwill--
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss3622,966
1,6124,216
Current assets
Other receivables and prepayments11,09010,844
Loans receivables1201,801
11,21012,645
Current liabilities
Other payables289,590198,879
Net current liabilities(278,380)(186,234)
Total assets less current liabilities(276,768)(182,018)
Non-current liabilities
Amount due to related companies136,671136,671
Amounts due to directors135,777111,776
272,448248,447
Net liabilities(549,216)(430,465)
Capital and reserves
Share capital)645,094645,094
Share premium account940,226940,226
Reserves(2,134,536)(2,015,785)
Total equity(549,216)(430,465)

The loss of the parent company for the year ended 31st December 2024 was £118,751 (2023 - £99,211)

Approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi Simon Grant-Rennick

Director Director

Statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2024

Group

ShareShareAccumulated
capitalpremiumlossesTotal
GBPGBPGBPGBP
As at 1.1.2023645,094940,226(1,917,723)(332,403)
Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year--(99,211)(99,211)
As at 31.12.2023 and 1.1.2024645,094940,226(2,016,934)(431,614)
Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year--(118,751)(118,751)
As at 31.12.2024645,094940,226(2,135,685)(550,365)

Company

ShareShareAccumulated
capitalpremiumlossesTotal
GBPGBPGBPGBP
As at 1.1.2023645,094940,226(1,916,574)(331,254)
Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year--(99,211)(99,211)
As at 31.12.2023 and 1.1.2024645,094940,226(2,015,785)(430,465)
Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year--(118,751)(118,751)
As at 31.12.2024645,094940,226(2,134,536)(549,216)

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ended 31 December 2024

20242023
GBPGBP
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss before income tax(118,751)(99,211)
Adjustments for:
Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through Profit and loss account2,6041,516
Interest expenses14,37411,154
Operating loss before working capital changes(101,773)(86,541)
Changes in working capital:
Other receivables and prepayments(245)(405)
Increase/(Decrease) in creditors76,3374,015
Net cash used in operating activities (25,681)(82,931)
Cash flows from investing activities
Increase in loans from related parties-58,671
Increase in directors loan24,00023,999
Net cash from investing activities24,00082,670
Net decrease in cash and cashEquivalents(1,681)(261)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year1,8012,062
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year1201,801
Analysis of cash and cash equivalents
Cash and bank balances1201,801

