Globe Capital Limited - Annual report For the year ended 31 December 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

For the year ended 31 December 2024

Chairman's statement

Globe Capital Limited (AQSE: GCAP) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

I am pleased to announce the final audited results for Globe Capital Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Financial performance

The turnover for the year was £Nil (2023: £Nil) and the loss was £118,751 (2023: £99,211). The loss per share was 0.05 pence (2023: 0.04 pence). In the past year, the Directors have kept operational costs at a minimum, where possible.

No dividends have been declared for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Review of operations

The Company's investment strategy is to seek and evaluate appropriate investment opportunities in businesses that offer capital growth.

The Company's full annual report, includes a going concern note (extracted below from the Auditor's Report) in relation to the preparation of the financial statements, which confirms that whilst the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at 31 December 2024 by £278,279, continued support is currently being provided by the Company's Directors and shareholders Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Glenpani Group & Eastport Ventures Inc.) and Simon Grant-Rennick. The Auditors have indicated a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. but have not modified these opinions.

"Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to note 2 (c) in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the group incurred a loss attributable to owners of the company of £118,751 for the year ended 31 December 2024 and as at 31 December 2024 the group had net current liabilities and net liabilities of £278,279 and £550,365 respectively. As stated in note 2 (c), indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the group's and the company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter."

The Company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they arise through 2024 onwards and will continue to look for further fund raising opportunities and investments.

Simon Grant Rennick

Chairman

Date: 25 June 2025

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December 2024

2024 2023 GBP GBP Revenue - - Administrative expenses (104,377 ) (88,057 ) Finance costs (14,374 ) (11,154 ) Loss before income tax (118,751 ) (99,211 ) Income tax - - Loss and other comprehensive loss for the year (118,751 ) (99,211 ) Loss per share Pence Pence Basic and diluted (0.05 ) (0.04 )

All operations are considered to be continuing.

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2024

2024 2023 GBP GBP Non-current assets Goodwill - - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 362 2,966 362 2,966 Current assets Other receivables and prepayments 11,190 10,945 Cash and cash equivalents 120 1,801 11,310 12,746 Current liabilities Other payables 289,589 198,879 Net current liabilities (278,279 ) (186,133 ) Total assets less current liabilities (277,917 ) (183,167 ) Non-current liabilities Amounts due to related companies 136,671 136,671 Amounts due to directors 135,777 111,776 272,448 248,447 Net liabilities (550,365 ) (431,614 ) Capital and reserves Share capital 645,094 645,094 Share premium account 940,226 940,226 Reserves (2,135,685 ) (2,016,934 ) Total equity (550,365 ) (431,614 )

Approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi Simon Grant-Rennick

Director Director

Company statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2024

2024 2023 GBP GBP Non-current assets Investment in Subsidiary 1,250 1,250 Goodwill - - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 362 2,966 1,612 4,216 Current assets Other receivables and prepayments 11,090 10,844 Loans receivables 120 1,801 11,210 12,645 Current liabilities Other payables 289,590 198,879 Net current liabilities (278,380 ) (186,234 ) Total assets less current liabilities (276,768 ) (182,018 ) Non-current liabilities Amount due to related companies 136,671 136,671 Amounts due to directors 135,777 111,776 272,448 248,447 Net liabilities (549,216 ) (430,465 ) Capital and reserves Share capital ) 645,094 645,094 Share premium account 940,226 940,226 Reserves (2,134,536 ) (2,015,785 ) Total equity (549,216 ) (430,465 )

The loss of the parent company for the year ended 31st December 2024 was £118,751 (2023 - £99,211)

Approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi Simon Grant-Rennick

Director Director

Statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2024

Group

Share Share Accumulated capital premium losses Total GBP GBP GBP GBP As at 1.1.2023 645,094 940,226 (1,917,723 ) (332,403 ) Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year - - (99,211 ) (99,211 ) As at 31.12.2023 and 1.1.2024 645,094 940,226 (2,016,934 ) (431,614 ) Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year - - (118,751 ) (118,751 ) As at 31.12.2024 645,094 940,226 (2,135,685 ) (550,365 )

Company

Share Share Accumulated capital premium losses Total GBP GBP GBP GBP As at 1.1.2023 645,094 940,226 (1,916,574 ) (331,254 ) Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year - - (99,211 ) (99,211 ) As at 31.12.2023 and 1.1.2024 645,094 940,226 (2,015,785 ) (430,465 ) Loss and total comprehensive loss for the year - - (118,751 ) (118,751 ) As at 31.12.2024 645,094 940,226 (2,134,536 ) (549,216 )

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ended 31 December 2024