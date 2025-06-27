COMMUNITY-LED CARBON CREDIT PROJECTS RECEIVE MAJOR BOOST AS OMTSE VENTURES CONFIRM BACKING OF EARTH SAMA PLATFORM

Earth Sama simplifies carbon project implementation while ensuring accuracy, equity, and alignment with Article 6.4 framework of Paris Agreement

MANILA, Philippines, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omtse Ventures, a climate venture studio building the infrastructure of a regenerative future, today announced a strategic partnership and investment in Earth Sama, a climate-tech platform that enables real-time, community-driven credit generation.

Omtse's partnership with Earth Sama provides strategic backing, product support, and alignment with national-scale initiatives. "Earth Sama is what we look for," explained Derek Ruth, Partner at Omtse Ventures. "Tools built by people who've done the world. Grounded, credible, and pushing the frontier of community-first climate infrastructure. We are excited to back them as part of our commitment to sovereign-ready solutions that scale.

WHAT EARTH SAMA WILL DELIVER

Over the coming weeks, Earth Sama will roll out a suite of tools built for Paris Agreement compliance, operational simplicity, and on-the-ground usability. Features include:

A Climate Creator Platform - to mint traceable, industry standards-aligned carbon assets

for farmer onboarding and GPS-tagged field-level data collection

- for farmer onboarding and GPS-tagged field-level data collection Smart Contract Infrastructure - for transparent carbon revenue sharing and automated audit trails

Earth Sama's mission is to democratise and uncomplicate the carbon credit industry by empowering rural farming and Indigenous communities involved in carbon capture projects at the forefront of global reforestation. Formerly known as CO2e and now rebranded as Earth Sama, the platform was born from frontline restoration work across Southeast Asia and the Caribbean. Co-founders Angeline Chen and Uyngheim Ngo spent nearly 8 years restoring coral reefs and mangrove forests with the support of Demeter Russafov and non-profit Global Coalition. Between 2023 and 2024, they planted over 1.2 million mangroves on the island of Kiskeya (Dominican Republic and Haiti). Frustrated by the exclusionary practices of traditional carbon markets, they built Earth Sama to dismantle systemic barriers and return power to the communities on the ground regenerating ecosystems.

BUILT FROM THE FIELD, NOW READY TO SCALE

Now backed by Omtse, the platform is preparing to scale globally as a transparent, Article 6.4-aligned solution for high-integrity carbon projects. The end-to-end platform connects frontline restoration efforts to climate investors, individual and corporate carbon buyers, and governments in real time. It ensures communities doing the work are seen, funded, and supported - with measurable progress and verified impact. Built for those without technical backgrounds, Earth Sama provides accessible tools for onboarding, monitoring, governance, and benefit sharing - all grounded in transparency and community control.

"We started Earth Sama because we saw firsthand how the system was leaving people behind," said Uyngheim Ngo, Co-Founder and CEO of Earth Sama. "With Omtse's support, we can now extend that mission - helping communities on the frontlines of restoration, including Indigenous peoples and those historically excluded, access the funding, tools, and recognition they've long been denied."

GLOBAL RECOGNITION FOR GROUNDED INNOVATION

Earth Sama's field-tested approach and transparent infrastructure have already earned major global recognition, including:

Earthshot 2025 Prize Nominee (2024)

Three patents awarded by IPHatch Asia - Won Competition (2024)

Semi-finalist at Consensus Blockchain and Dubai App Olympics (2025)

World Bank Youth Summit Finalist (2025)

NOTES FOR EDITORS:

ABOUT OMTSE VENTURES

Omtse Ventures is a climate venture studio building the infrastructure of a regenerative future. Its portfolio spans carbon measurement, rural connectivity, modular infrastructure, and climate finance. By partnering with ventures like Earth Sama, Omtse advances sovereign-aligned, community-powered solutions for climate impact at scale. www.omtse.com

ABOUT EARTH SAMA

Earth Sama is a modular digital platform enabling community-led carbon credit generation. Independently founded and field-proven, Earth Sama integrates blockchain transparency, smart contract infrastructure, and real-time MRV to support equitable, high-integrity climate finance. www.earthsama.com

