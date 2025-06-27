Philip Cook Joins Whittier Trust Seattle Office as Vice President and Client Advisor

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025, the Whittier Trust Seattle Office continues to grow and strengthen its family office services with experienced CPA, Philip Cook.

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Whittier Trust is proud to welcome Philip Cook as Vice President and Client Advisor in the firm's Seattle office. A seasoned advisor with more than 18 years of experience in tax, estate planning, trust administration, and family governance in both California and Washington State, Philip joins the Pacific Northwest team of The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, where he will serve ultra-high-net-worth families in both Seattle and Portland.

Philip brings to Whittier Trust a distinctive blend of technical expertise and personal insight, shaped by 12 years in public accounting with time at Deloitte and Andersen Tax, followed by six years as Director and Senior Director at Pacific Trust Company. There, he led the firm's consulting practice, guiding families through the most complex aspects of estate structures, fiduciary oversight, and multi-generational planning.

"Philip's background as a CPA, combined with his leadership in trust and estate advisory work, aligns perfectly with Whittier Trust's integrated and personalized approach," said Nick Momyer, Northwest Regional Manager, Senior Vice President, and Senior Portfolio Manager at Whittier Trust. "He has a great ability to balance analytical rigor with a deep understanding of family dynamics, qualities that are central to the work we do."

As Whittier Trust celebrates 25 years of service in Seattle and 60 years of dedication to the Pacific Northwest in 2025, Philip's arrival underscores the firm's continued investment in its Seattle office and long-standing commitment to delivering comprehensive family office solutions across the region.

Philip holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a Master of Accountancy from California State University, Fullerton. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Washington State. Originally from Southern California, Philip has called Seattle home since 2014, though he continues to spend time in Southern California working with clients and visiting family.

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland.

