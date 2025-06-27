Affluence Corporation Subsidiary MTi Secures Over €3 Million in New Contracts Across Europe, Asia, and Central Africa

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Affluence Corporation, (OTC Pink:AFFU), a global technology holding company specializing in smart infrastructure and edge computing solutions, announced today that its subsidiary Mingothings International (MTi) has successfully secured multiple new contracts in June 2025, further strengthening its growth trajectory.

MTi has finalized commercial agreements exceeding a total value of €3 million, spanning projects across Europe, Asia, and Central Africa. These contracts reflect MTi's ongoing capacity to deliver advanced technology solutions in key verticals such as Smart Cities, Security, and Digital Transformation.

Among these recent wins are projects involving key customers and partners, including major European defense integrators, leading global sports organizations, and Asian government security agencies. Formal client approvals are currently being finalized to allow for public disclosure of their names in upcoming announcements.

"This solid commercial momentum reflects our ability to position the Group in complex, high-value projects across multiple continents," said Oscar Brito, President of Affluence Corporation. "The strategic wins further validate our integrated approach, combining proprietary software platforms with expert systems integration capabilities through MTi and our partner network."

The new contracts are fully aligned with Affluence Corporation's strategic priorities for 2025, demonstrating its portfolio companies' capability to expand geographically while addressing critical infrastructure challenges in both public and private sectors.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city and industry software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI, 5G and edge technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com.

About Mingothings SLU

Mingothings SLU ("MTi") is a trusted specialist in integrated IoT solutions and data analytics for smart cities and connected industries. With expertise in real-time data processing, sensor integration, and adaptable IoT platforms, MTi provides innovative solutions designed to maximize efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance in diverse IoT applications. https://www.mingothings.com/

