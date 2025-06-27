Anzeige
27.06.2025 17:18 Uhr
BioStar Renewables: BioStar Participates in the Smart Energy Decisions Summer Forum

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Two of our top level executives joined industry leaders in Hollywood, FL to explore strategies for accelerating clean energy adoption and collaboration.

The clean energy transition isn't just driven by technology-it's powered by conversation, collaboration, and informed action. Last week, David Smart, CCO at BioStar Renewables and Jacob Feutz, VP of Renewables for Faith Technologies, attended the Smart Energy Decisions (SED) Summer Forum in Hollywood, Florida, where they joined peers and partners in deep-dive discussions about the future of energy strategy in the commercial and industrial space.

The SED Summer Forum is known for fostering meaningful connections between energy buyers and solution providers. From curated one-on-one meetings to insightful panels and peer learning, the event offered a unique platform to explore evolving challenges and real-world solutions in energy efficiency, electrification, and sustainability leadership.

"We found the sessions to be highly relevant, the conversations incredibly productive, and the momentum toward clean energy stronger than ever."

As companies face increasing pressure to balance cost, compliance, and climate impact, opportunities like the SED Forum are essential. They provide a space to align goals, clarify strategies, and spark innovation.

At BioStar, we are proud to be part of this forward-thinking community and remain committed to helping organizations design, finance, and deploy renewable energy solutions that deliver both environmental and economic returns.

If your organization is navigating policy changes or exploring a clean energy strategy, we're here to help you understand your options and stay ahead of the curve.

Learn more about BioStar Renewables and Faith Technologies and how their initiatives are driving action in the renewable space.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from BioStar Renewables on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: BioStar Renewables
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/biostar-renewables
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: BioStar Renewables



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/biostar-participates-in-the-smart-energy-decisions-summer-forum-1043785

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
