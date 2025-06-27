Anzeige
27.06.2025
AEG Presents Marches With Pride in 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / In June 2025, AEG Presents, the music division of AEG, employees proudly took to the streets in Detroit, Cleveland, and San Francisco to celebrate Pride Month and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

In Detroit, the team from the Masonic Temple Theatre joined thousands at Motor City Pride, wearing custom AEG-themed shirts and marching with purpose. They danced, cheered, and connected with the crowd, celebrating the city's spirit of resilience and inclusion.

In Cleveland, employees from the Agora Theatre and AXS came together for Pride in the CLE as they waved flags and shared in the joy of the day with community members.

In San Francisco, the AEG Presents' team from Goldenvoice will join the iconic parade down Market Street, walking alongside artists, allies, and advocates celebrating the city's rich LGBTQ+ history.

Across all three cities, employees embodied AEG Presents' commitment to inclusion. Their presence at Pride was both a celebration and reaffirmation of the company's pledge to create spaces where everyone feels seen, heard and valued.

To learn more about AEG Presents, please click here.

AEG employees celebrated Pride Month and stood in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/aeg-presents-marches-with-pride-in-2025-1043786

