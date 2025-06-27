Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (OTC Pink: GNYPF) ("Masivo" or the "Company") is pleased to report encouraging historic results from the two known drill holes completed at the drill target for Cerro Colorado Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, as the Company advances final due diligence ahead of a proposed acquisition.

In conjunction with this update, the Company is announcing a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000 to fund exploration at both Cerro Colorado and the Company's Boston Mine in Nevada.

Historic Drill Highlights - Cerro Colorado (2015)

The two shallow holes, drilled by Minera Gold Zone in 2015, targeted the southwestern margin of the Cerro Colorado system and returned multiple broad, near-surface, high-grade polymetallic intercepts.

Hole ETCC-15-01 - Broad High-Grade Silver and Base Metals

Total Hole Length: 94.55 m.

Key Intercepts:

29.65 m @ 50.74 g/t Ag, 0.607% Zn, 0.131% Pb, 0.053% Cu, 0.062 g/t Au (from 48.80 to 78.45 m)

Including:

5.05 m @ 254 g/t Ag, 0.80% Zn, 0.365% Pb, 0.266% Cu, 0.262 g/t Au

2.95 m @ 384 g/t Ag, 0.939% Zn, 0.544% Pb, 0.399% Cu, 0.395 g/t Au

2.45 m @ 430 g/t Ag, 0.771% Zn, 0.444% Pb, 0.591% Cu, 0.432 g/t Au

The mineralization occurs approximately 50 meters below surface, directly beneath a 9-meter-wide altered dike that returned 17.80 g/t Ag and 0.11% Pb at surface.

Hole ETCC-15-04 - Continuity Confirmed

Key Intercepts:

35.80 m @ 23.44 g/t Ag, 0.406% Zn (from 44.50 to 80.30 m)

Including:

3.15 m @ 159.06 g/t Ag, 0.513% Zn, 0.338% Pb, 0.141% Cu, 0.188 g/t Au

0.60 m @ 577 g/t Ag, 0.907% Zn, 0.790% Pb, 0.516% Cu, 0.705 g/t Au

Geological Interpretation & Exploration Plans

The alteration and geochemical signatures suggest Cerro Colorado hosts a sub-epithermal polymetallic system, potentially related to breccia structures on the flank of a deeper porphyry system.

"With these two historic holes drilled-both intersecting broad, high-grade mineralization near surface-Cerro Colorado presents clear upside," said David Coburn, CEO of Masivo Silver Corp. "We're looking forward to applying modern exploration tools and initiating a focused drill campaign as soon as we complete our due diligence."

Masivo expects to finalize acquisition due diligence shortly and plans to launch its initial drill campaign at Cerro Colorado upon closing.

Private Placement Financing

Masivo also announces a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, through the issuance of units priced at $0.06 per unit. Each unit will consist of:

One common share , and

One-half common share purchase warrant.

Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

Use of Proceeds

Proceeds will fund exploration at the Cerro Colorado Project in Sonora, Mexico and the Boston Mine in Nevada, in addition to general working capital.

The offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Qualified Person

Brian Brewer, PGeo, is Masivo Silver's qualified person for the company's projects in Mexico and Nevada and has approved this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

"David Coburn" Chief Executive Officer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

