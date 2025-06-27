Chengdu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - iFLYTEK has announced the launch of the AINOTE Air 2, a new AI-powered tablet aimed at enhancing productivity for professionals. Targeting users involved in multilingual meetings, detailed research, and critical documentation, the device combines advanced artificial intelligence capabilities with high-quality hardware to support improved digital productivity.







At only 230 grams and 5mm thin, the Air 2 offers professionals unparalleled portability without sacrificing power. Featuring an 8.2-inch E Ink display with a crisp resolution of 1440×1920 pixels (293 PPI), it ensures a comfortable reading and writing experience ideal for sustained use, reducing eye strain significantly compared to conventional screens.

The Wacom stylus, boasting 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, transforms note-taking and sketching into a natural, lag-free experience, eliminating the digital disruptions commonly experienced by professionals and academics.

With real-time transcription across 15 languages and translation in 10 languages, users can confidently navigate multilingual interactions, capturing clear, precise transcripts effortlessly. Its advanced quad-microphone setup and noise suppression allow professionals to be fully engaged in meetings without worrying about language barriers or missed details.







Users will particularly appreciate the Air 2's AI Meeting Summary feature, which transforms extensive recordings into concise, actionable summaries at a single touch. This dramatically simplifies tasks for legal, educational, and consulting professionals who regularly process large amounts of information.

Additionally, the synchronization between handwritten notes and audio recordings ensures users never miss critical details. Each pen stroke is timestamped, allowing easy and accurate review of important discussions-an indispensable tool for fast-paced environments like courtrooms and academic lectures.

The intuitive gesture recognition of the Air 2 significantly streamlines task management. Users simply mark words or phrases to instantly convert notes into organized tasks, eliminating the hassle of switching between different apps and enhancing productivity seamlessly.

The AINOTE Air 2 keeps its AI-driven toolkit refined and effective, featuring ChatGPT-enhanced functionalities including AI Meeting Summary, AI Search, and AI-assisted chat. Additional practical features include handwriting-to-text conversion in 83 languages, a built-in 5MP document scanning camera, and audiobook support, all delivered seamlessly through 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

AINOTE Air 2 encapsulates decades of iFLYTEK's pioneering AI and natural language processing expertise, setting a new benchmark in professional productivity tools, its mission is to empower professionals with clarity and efficiency in their daily workflows.

Available now for just $479 on iFLYTEK's official store and $499 via Amazon, the AINOTE Air 2 is your gateway to enhanced productivity and clear, efficient communication. Don't miss out-upgrade your workflow today and experience firsthand the transformative impact of smart technology.

For more information about the AINOTE Air 2, visit iFLYTEK's official website.

