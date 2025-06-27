Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
This announcement contains inside information.
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. ("Reinet") notes the recent press speculation concerning the possibility of a sale of Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited ("PIC") in which Reinet owns an indirect 49.5 per cent. interest.
Reinet confirms that it has been approached and is in talks relating to the potential disposal of its interest in PIC.
There can be no certainty that any possible transaction contemplated in this announcement will proceed nor as to the terms of any such transaction.
A further announcement will be made in due course if and when appropriate.
Important notices
The issue of this announcement shall not, for the avoidance of doubt, in any circumstances, create any implication that Reinet shall be required to provide further updates on the status of any matters contemplated in this announcement (save as may be required by law or regulation).
Forward-looking statements
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Reinet Investments SCA
|35, Boulevard Prince Henri
|1724 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 22 72 53
|E-mail:
|info@reinet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0383812293
|Valor:
|4503016
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|2162016
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2162016 27-Jun-2025 CET/CEST