Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

RESPONSE TO RECENT SPECULATION



27-Jun-2025 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





This announcement contains inside information. COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Reinet Investments S.C.A. ("Reinet") notes the recent press speculation concerning the possibility of a sale of Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited ("PIC") in which Reinet owns an indirect 49.5 per cent. interest. Reinet confirms that it has been approached and is in talks relating to the potential disposal of its interest in PIC. There can be no certainty that any possible transaction contemplated in this announcement will proceed nor as to the terms of any such transaction. A further announcement will be made in due course if and when appropriate.

Inside information

This announcement contains inside information in relation to Reinet for the purposes of Article 7 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 on market abuse. Caroline Apostol, Company Secretary, is the person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement. Important notices

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to acquire or sell any securities in Reinet. The issue of this announcement shall not, for the avoidance of doubt, in any circumstances, create any implication that Reinet shall be required to provide further updates on the status of any matters contemplated in this announcement (save as may be required by law or regulation). Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this announcement will be realised. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual events or otherwise. Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576

Legal Entity Identifier: 222100830RQTFVV22S80



Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com

End of Inside Information