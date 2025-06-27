Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
27.06.2025 18:03 Uhr
R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual report in respect of 2024

DJ R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual report in respect of 2024 

R.E.A. Trading plc (13QC) 
R.E.A. Trading plc: Annual report in respect of 2024 
27-Jun-2025 / 16:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Trading plc ("REAT" or the "company") 
 
Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024 
 
REAT announces that the company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the " 
annual report") will shortly be available to download from the company's website www.reatrading.co.uk. 
 
  
 
Upon completion of printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto.  
 
  
 
Enquiries: 
 
  
 
R.E.A Trading plc 
 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BKPG0682 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     13QC 
LEI Code:   213800JHK8HZJYVMXK80 
Sequence No.: 394254 
EQS News ID:  2161988 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2161988&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2025 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
