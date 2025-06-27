The Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) has approved a plan by Fox ESS to raise more than CNY 1. 6 billion ($223 million) through a share sale, while Hangzhou Gold Electronics has secured clearance to seek up to CNY 850 million for its battery management system (BMS) business. Fox ESS has secured approval for its initial public offering (IPO) application from the SZSE. The solar and energy storage company plans to issue up to 90 million A-shares on the ChiNext board, backed by Guotai Haitong Securities, in a bid to raise more than CNY 1. 6 billion. The inverter and battery specialist, which was founded ...

