Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Leading Organizations with Prestigious 2025 Best Practices Awards

Frost & Sullivan celebrates companies for their outstanding achievements at the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Gala

SAN ANTONIO, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The best in business gathered in Los Angeles, California, at the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Gala held at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza. The gathering honored top business achievements of some of the most innovative and successful companies in their fields.

"Frost & Sullivan presents Best Practices awards to companies that inspire growth in their industries. They identify emerging trends before they become the market standard and create solutions that drive differentiation and sustainable growth. They are the game changers," said Roger Frigstad, Global Director of Transformational Growth at Frost & Sullivan. "I'm delighted to congratulate all our deserving winners for their best-in-class performance. We hope their recognition will drive innovation and excellence by others as well."

The esteemed recipients of the Frost & Sullivan Best Practice Awards include the following:

FusionCX

2025 North American Customer Experience Management Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Fusion CX is a dynamic leader in customer experience management, distinguished by its AI-driven solutions, client-centric approach, and operational agility. Its focus on scalability, strategic partnerships, and visionary leadership has earned it the 2025 Frost & Sullivan North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the customer experience management industry.

Learn more about FusionCX:fusioncx.com

Synopsys

2025 Global Analog In-memory Computing Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Synopsys is driving innovation in analog in-memory computing with a comprehensive end-to-end design flow that accelerates AI system development. Its cloud-based EDA tools, flexible licensing, and software-first approach position it as a leader, earning the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the analog in-memory computing industry.

Learn more about Synopsys:synopsys.com

QualiZeal

2025 Indian GenAI Quality Excellence Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award

QualiZeal is transforming software testing with AI-driven quality engineering through platforms like QMentisAI and QualiCentral. Its independent model, global partnerships, and commitment to generative AI innovation have earned it Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Indian Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the genAI quality excellence platform industry.

Learn more about QualiZeal:qualizeal.com

ASC Technologies

2025 Global Compliance Recording and Analytics Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

ASC Technologies is setting new standards in compliance recording with a cloud-native solution that integrates multi-channel capabilities and advanced Azure AI tools. Its strong alignment with Microsoft Teams and Azure, combined with a focus on security and operational efficiency, has earned it Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the compliance recording and analytics industry.

Learn more about ASC Technologies:asctechnologies.com

NSFOCUS

2025 Asia-Pacific Anti-DDoS Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

NSFOCUS is recognized for its 25 years of cybersecurity leadership, delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions in real-time threat intelligence and cloud security. Its strategic R&D and localized approach have earned it the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the anti-DDoS industry.

Learn more about NSFOCUS:nsfocusglobal.com

floLIVE

2025 Global Smart Connectivity Enabling Technology Leadership Award

floLIVE is redefining smart connectivity with a decade of innovation, cloud-native architecture, satellite integration, and intelligent SIM management. Its focus on real-time monitoring, private networks, and strategic partnerships has earned it the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the smart connectivity industry.

Learn more about floLIVE:flolive.net

Avance Clinical

2025 Global Biotech CRO Customer Value Leadership Award

Avance Clinical is advancing the biotech CRO industry with AI-enabled, end-to-end clinical research solutions that prioritize speed, quality, and cost-efficiency. Its global presence, regulatory expertise, and customer-focused approach have earned it the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the biotech CRO industry.

Learn more about Avance Clinical:avancecro.com

Planon

2025 Global IoT-driven Building Energy Management Customer Value Leadership Award

Planon is recognized for its pioneering integration of energy management, real estate operations, and sustainability on a unified, data-driven platform. Leveraging AI, IoT, and ESG compliance, its innovative solutions enhance operational efficiency and resilience, earning the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the IoT-driven building energy management industry.

Learn more about Planon:planonsoftware.com/us

Airsys

2025 North American Data Center Cooling Company of the Year Award

Airsys is transforming data center sustainability with innovative solutions, like its LiquidRack and Adsorption Chiller technologies, that address the thermal demands of AI workloads. Its customer-centric, cost-effective approach and strong operational support have earned it the 2025 Frost & Sullivan North American Company of the Year Award in data center cooling.

Learn more about Airsys:airsysnorthamerica.com

Novotech

2025 Global Biotechnology Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award

Novotech has redefined the biotech CRO landscape with a client-centric approach tailored to the needs of small to mid-sized biotech and pharma innovators. With deep therapeutic expertise, strong execution across Asia-Pacific, and a commitment to transparency and agility, Novotech earns the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Global Company of the Year Award in the biotech CRO industry.

Learn more about Novotech:novotech-cro.com

Siemens

2025 EMEA Smart Water MDM Company of the Year Award

Siemens is transforming smart water management with advanced analytics, AI-driven automation, and real-time monitoring, enhancing utility efficiency and sustainability. Its secure, flexible, and integrative solutions have earned it the 2025 Frost & Sullivan EMEA Company of the Year Award in the smart water MDM industry.

Learn more about Siemens:siemens.com

TMEiC

2025 Global Industrial Carbon-neutral Solutions Company of the Year Award

TMEiC is leading industrial transformation with two decades of expertise in power electronics, renewable energy, and hydrogen solutions, driving carbon-neutral operations. Its visionary Growth20 strategy propels global decarbonization and digitalization efforts, earning the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Global Company of the Year Award in the industrial carbon-neutral solutions industry.

Learn more about TMEiC:tmeic.com

TP

2025 Malaysian Market CXM Services Leadership Award

TP Malaysia distinguishes itself by seamlessly integrating genAI and real-time analytics with human empathy to deliver customer-centric solutions. With strong investments in multilingual capabilities, employee development, and data security, TP Malaysia has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Malaysian Market Leadership Award in the CXM services industry through its strategic vision and executional excellence.

Learn more about TP:tp.com

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies each year in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

For further information about Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Program, please contact Lindsey Whitaker at Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

