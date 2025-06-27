Eavor Technologies Inc.: Eavor Announces Leadership Transition: John Redfern to Step Down as CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eavor Technologies Inc., a leader in next generation geothermal technology, today announced that John Redfern will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer for personal reasons. Redfern, as an eight-year company veteran and co-founder, will continue his association with the company in a strategic advisory role. As CEO, Redfern has led the company from inception through numerous major accomplishments, including raising over half a billion in equity, overseeing first of a kind technology development through several demonstrations globally, and driving the team to its first commercial project in Geretsried, Germany which is scheduled to come on stream later this year.

"I am immensely proud of all my colleagues at Eavor and what they've accomplished," said Redfern. "We've gone from having this initially counter-intuitive idea for a closed-loop geothermal system, to now implementing the technology on a commercial-scale. It has been a privilege to be part of such an extraordinary team and its mission. You can be certain I will continue to support the Eavor team in any way I can as it embarks on this next stage of its journey and again redefines what is possible."

In the interim, Robert Winsloe, currently serving as EVP Origination, will assume the role of CEO while the company conducts its search for a permanent successor. Winsloe has been with Eavor for eight years, demonstrating exceptional leadership and strategic vision, making him well-positioned to guide the organization during this transitional period.

"We are grateful for John's leadership and dedication to Eavor," said Doug Beach, Chair of the Board. "John's vision has been instrumental in driving our success, and we are pleased he will continue his work with us in an advisory role. As we begin the search for our next CEO, we are confident that Robert will provide the requisite leadership and stability."

Winsloe, one of Eavor's co-founders and the architect behind Eavor's market development strategy and the pipeline of Eavor-Loop projects around the world, also expressed his appreciation for Redfern's significant contribution and the opportunity to step in as CEO: "I would like to thank John for his visionary leadership and dedication to Eavor in bringing us to within touching distance of first power at our commercial project in Germany. It's an exciting time to step into the role and lead our incredibly talented team as we continue to focus on our long-held mission of making geothermal power development possible at scale, everywhere."

Additional Information

In June 2025, Eavor secured up to C$138 million (https://eavor.com/press-releases/canada-growth-fund-announces-additional-investment-in-eavor-technologies-a-calgary-based-advanced-geothermal-technology-company/) to support the global scale-up of our proprietary Eavor-Loop system.

Located in Bavaria, the Geretsried project is the first commercial deployment of the Eavor-Loop system. It is designed to deliver approximately 8.2 MW of electricity and 64 MW of thermal energy for district heating, with a projected annual offset of over 44,000 tonnes of CO2. The project was awarded €91.6 million from the EU Innovation Fund. Named "Geothermal Deal of the Year" by IJGlobal (2024).

For more, read our 2024 Year in Review (https://eavor.com/year-in-review-2024/) and learn about Eavor's technology developments here (https://eavor.com/technology/).

About Eavor Technologies Inc.

Eavor (pronounced "Ever") is a next-generation geothermal technology company led by a team dedicated to creating a clean, reliable, and affordable energy future on a global scale. Eavor's solution (Eavor-Loop) represents the world's first truly scalable form of clean, dispatchable, baseload capable, and flexible heat and power. Eavor achieves this by mitigating or eliminating many of the issues that have traditionally hindered geothermal energy. Eavor instead circulates a benign working fluid that is completely isolated from the environment in a closed-loop, through a massive subsurface radiator. This radiator simply collects heat from the natural geothermal gradient of the Earth via conduction. Eavor has been supported by equity investments made by several leading global energy producers, investors, developers, and venture capital funds including Vickers Venture Partners, bp Ventures, Chubu Electric Power, BDC Capital, Temasek, BHP Ventures, OMV, Canada Growth Fund, Kajima Corporation, and Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund. Learn more at Eavor.com.

