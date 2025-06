Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Terms of reference of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces Terms of reference of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721034/e_00991ann_20250627_20250627_1619.pdf