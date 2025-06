Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Resolution Passed at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, 2025 First A Share Class Meeting and 2025 First H Share Class Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces Resolution Passed at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, 2025 First A Share Class Meeting and 2025 First H Share Class Meeting.

For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721054/e_00991ann_20250627_20250627_2232.pdf