Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - A blind boy from America's heartland changed the way the world drives.

One Man's Vision: Inspiring Biopic set for a Motion Picture

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/256996_440e35b3043998d7_001full.jpg

This is the powerful story behind One Man's Vision, the upcoming feature film inspired by the life of inventor Ralph Teetor - the mind behind Cruise Control - who lost his sight at age five but never lost his vision of what was possible.

Inspired by the book, One Man's Vision, by the late Marjorie Teetor Meyer, the film is a collaboration between Brookwell McNamara Entertainment, Blind Logic Productions, and Bernstein/Romero Productions. At its core, it's a story of iron-willed perseverance, love, and how one man refused to be defined by his blindness and instead shaped the future of the American automotive industry.

An American triumph over tragedy story that follows a man who overcomes unthinkable odds. Ralph Teetor lived his life as a sighted person. His own daughter didn't know he was blind until age 10.

Reuniting the team behind the 2024 biopic Reagan, the film will be written by Howard "Howie" Klausner and directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Sean McNamara. Producers include David Brookwell, Jack Teetor, and Gary Bernstein, with Klausner also serving as executive producer.

McNamara's credits include Soul Surfer, On a Wing and a Prayer, and the upcoming John O'Leary story Soul on Fire, for Sony Pictures and Emile Hirsch's Holocaust drama Bau: Artist at War, for Paramount Pictures. Klausner's writing includes Space Cowboy's (Clint Eastwood), The Last Ride, and The Identical. David Brookwell brings decades of experience in feature films and television.

This film was sparked by Ralph Teetor's great nephew, Jack Teetor, who produced the award-winning documentary, Blind Logic, premiering on July 8th on digital platforms and cable providers. "Ralph's legacy goes far beyond Cruise Control," said Jack Teetor. "It's about resilience, imagination, and a love story that fueled his pursuit of achievement."





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oy1EaJytLA0

Producers Gary Bernstein & Ernesto Romero introduced Brookwell McNamara to Jack Teetor and discussed a feature film about Ralph Teetor's life. Gary Bernstein produced the highest rated series on six different networks including "Lingo" which has been on the air for five decades.

Bernstein commented, "After reading the book, 'One Man's Vision,' I knew immediately it needed to be a motion picture and I'm excited to play a role in bringing it to fruition. Ralph Teetor's life story caused a major positive paradigm shift in my life and I'm certain the motion picture will do the same for millions of others."

McNamara added, "I'm so excited to be making 'One Man's Vision' for the big screen. This is an extraordinary American story that is not just about bringing Ralph Teetor's remarkable journey to life, it's about illuminating the power of resilience and innovation against all odds. I am thrilled to share his inspiring legacy with the world!"

For more information visit our website:www.onemansvision.com

BROOKWELL MCNAMARA ENTERTAINMENT Los Angeles, CA http://bmetvfilm.com/

BLIND LOGIC PRODUCTIONS, LLC Los Angeles, CA www.blindlogicproductions.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256996

SOURCE: Pinion Partners