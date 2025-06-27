BCC Research LLC: BCC Research Projects 5% CAGR for Global Polyester Resin Market Through 2029

" Comprehensive Report Highlights Market Growth, Key Applications, and Emerging Trends in Polyester Resin Across Industries."

BOSTON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Polyester Resin: Global Markets" is expected to grow from $13.0 billion in 2024 to $16.6 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2024 through 2029.

The report on the polyester resin market focuses on its forms (liquid and solid), types (unsaturated, saturated, alkyd, and vinyl ester), and end-use industries (construction, transportation, marine and electronics). It offers insights into the markets in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report discusses applications in coatings, adhesives, pipes, tanks, and waterproof linings, and emphasizes polyester resin's toughness, thermal stability, and corrosion resistance. It also explores market trends, and the strategies of global manufacturers in order to assess the market's current dynamics and growth potential.

The polyester resin industry has become increasingly important with the rising demand for efficient solutions in automotive, construction, and marine applications. With the use of polyester resins in wind turbine blades, the growing renewable energy sector continues to expand the need for these materials. Polyester resins support the development of large, lightweight, and durable structures, making them essential in many industries. Increasing sustainability awareness is also driving manufacturers to develop eco-friendly formulations that reduce waste and energy consumption.

The factors driving the market include:

Construction and Automotive Demand: Polyester resins are in high demand across construction and automotive sectors due to their durability, lightweight nature, and resistance to corrosion, making them ideal for structural components and vehicle parts.

Innovations in Composite Technology: Advances in composite materials and resin formulations are expanding the performance and application range of polyester resins in high-strength and specialized uses.

Coating Application Growth: Polyester resins are widely used in coatings for their excellent adhesion, chemical resistance, and weather durability, driving demand in industrial, consumer, and infrastructure segments.

Biobased and Sustainable Materials: The market is seeing a surge in demand for eco-friendly and biobased polyester resins as industries shift toward greener materials to meet environmental regulations and sustainability goals.

Renewable Energy Expansion: Polyester resins are essential in manufacturing wind turbine blades and other renewable energy components, aligning with the global transition toward clean and sustainable energy sources.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $12.5 billion Market size forecast $16.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Type, Form, End Use, and Region Regions covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) Market drivers • Rising demand from construction and automotive industries. • Growing innovations in composite technology. • Increasing demand from coating applications. • Growing surge for biobased and sustainable polyester resin. • Expansion into renewable energy.

Interesting facts:

Polyester resins are increasingly becoming requisite materials in 3D printing applications.

These compounds are formed by incorporating additives into their plastics during compounding.

This process offers new possibilities of building uniquely designed parts and components.

Emerging startups

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Next Co. Inc.: This Japanese company was established in 2024 through a merger of Japan Finechem and Japan UPICA. It specializes in manufacturing coating solutions, offering radical polymerization resins such as unsaturated polyester resins, vinyl ester resins, and urethane acrylate resins, which are widely applied in the field of composite materials.

3N Composite Products LLP- Founded in 2019, 3N began operations in both manufacturing and distribution of chemicals. It started providing business-to-business solutions for users of industrial and specialty chemicals. The company offers unsaturated polyester resins and vinyl ester resins.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate?

•The estimated size of the polyester resin market will be $16.6 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 5.0%. Which segments are covered in the report?

• The polyester resin market is segmented based on type, form, end-user, and region. Which end-user segment will be dominant through 2029?

•The building and construction segment in the polyester resin will continue to dominate the market through the forecast period. Which region has the largest share of the market?

•Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market.

Market leaders include:

ALLNEX GMBH

AOC

BASF

COVESTRO AG

DIC CORP.

EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO.

ETERNAL MATERIALS CO. LTD.

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

INEOS

INTERPLASTIC CORP.

LERG S.A.

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORP.

ORGI CHEMIE LLC.

POLYNT S.P.A.

QUALIPOLY CHEMICAL CORP.

