Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.06.2025 21:02 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ITR Concession Company LLC: ITRCC Announces New Toll Rates for Indiana Toll Road Customers Effective July 1, 2025

ELKHART, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR), confirmed that the annual increase to toll rates will take effect in July. Beginning July 1, 2025, the toll rate for a full-length 157-mile trip will increase to $16.21 for a Class 2 passenger vehicle, and $87.49 for a Class 5 truck.

Toll rates vary according to vehicle class, distance travelled, and payment method, with most customers paying a substantially lower toll than the full-length maximum fare. For example, the average Class 2 passenger vehicle toll rate is approximately $4.00. Customers can access the toll calculator for a quick and accurate estimate for their trip at https://www.indianatollroad.org/toll-calculator/.

As required by the Concession and Lease Agreement, toll revenues are utilized by ITRCC to invest in ongoing enhancements to the roadway infrastructure and customer services. Currently underway is the thirty-four mile Pavement Upgrade for a Superior Highway (P.U.S.H. 4.0) project between Howe, IN and the Ohio state line, which encompasses repairs to twenty-six bridges, and improvements to the Angola EXIT 144 interchange. These upgrades are supported by the integration of advanced safety features to improve overall road security.

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

Contact Information

Yvette Leyva
Communications Manager
yleyva@indianatollroad.org
5742614028

.

SOURCE: ITR Concession Company LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/itrcc-announces-new-toll-rates-for-indiana-toll-road-customers-effective-july-1-2025-1043777

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.