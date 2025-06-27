ITR Concession Company LLC: ITRCC Announces New Toll Rates for Indiana Toll Road Customers Effective July 1, 2025

ELKHART, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR), confirmed that the annual increase to toll rates will take effect in July. Beginning July 1, 2025, the toll rate for a full-length 157-mile trip will increase to $16.21 for a Class 2 passenger vehicle, and $87.49 for a Class 5 truck.

Toll rates vary according to vehicle class, distance travelled, and payment method, with most customers paying a substantially lower toll than the full-length maximum fare. For example, the average Class 2 passenger vehicle toll rate is approximately $4.00. Customers can access the toll calculator for a quick and accurate estimate for their trip at https://www.indianatollroad.org/toll-calculator/.

As required by the Concession and Lease Agreement, toll revenues are utilized by ITRCC to invest in ongoing enhancements to the roadway infrastructure and customer services. Currently underway is the thirty-four mile Pavement Upgrade for a Superior Highway (P.U.S.H. 4.0) project between Howe, IN and the Ohio state line, which encompasses repairs to twenty-six bridges, and improvements to the Angola EXIT 144 interchange. These upgrades are supported by the integration of advanced safety features to improve overall road security.

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

SOURCE: ITR Concession Company LLC

