Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: A3D36H | ISIN: SE0019354358
27.06.25
27.06.2025
Mindark PE AB: New Starter Packs, Expanded Marketing and AI Integration Underway

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MindArk, developer of the Entropia Universe platform, today shared the first weekly update highlighting key initiatives designed to enhance player acquisition, retention, and financial growth, while driving long-term shareholder value.

New Starter Pack Launch Exceeds Expectations

On June 18, MindArk introduced two new Starter Packs as the first phase of a planned overhaul to the Entropia Universe web store. The launch has exceeded internal expectations, with community feedback overwhelmingly positive. The Starter Pack model is being validated as a powerful tool for onboarding both new and returning players.

Marketing and Community Engagement Initiatives

MindArk has implemented a comprehensive marketing strategy, focusing on expanding visibility and increasing player acquisition:

  • Creator Partnerships: Outreach is underway to curated content creators to elevate Entropia Universe's presence across social platforms.
  • Player Advisers: A program of "on-call" player advisers aims to support new users, improving onboarding and retention.
  • Event Roadmap: MindArk is planning both real-world events and presence at gaming conventions to boost visibility.
  • Budget Reallocation: Marketing spend has been optimized across channels to maximize return on investment.
  • Direct Advertising: A new digital advertising strategy has been developed to improve targeting and effectiveness in emerging markets.
Product and Technology Developments

AI-Driven Tools and Internal Frameworks

  • NPC Editor & Agent Integration: Enhancing the in-world NPC editor with new tooling for dynamic quest chaining and additional quest types
  • CelestAI ongoing development: The AI Team have been developing an internal MCP server to open up the use for any type of agent frameworks

New Onboarding Experience

Progress continues on the revamped onboarding experience, this week including:

  • Skybox Enhancements: The Engine team has completed visual upgrades to skyboxes, currently undergoing testing within the new tutorial environment.
  • Mission Layout Testing: Focus group playtests are scheduled to refine mission flow and gather user feedback on the new onboarding sequence.

Data and Analytics Infrastructure

  • Database Engine Upgrade: Testing is underway on an updated core database engine on a separate server, with improved load times and stability expected. Once validated, it will be deployed on new hardware across the platform to provide improved performance and reliability for every player.
  • Streaming Analytics: Plans are in place to stream gameplay and financial data into a real-time Data Warehouse powered by MindArk's internal MCP framework, enabling dynamic visualization of key trends with CelesteAI.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Joe Martin
Director of Marketing, MindArk PE AB (publ)
joemar@mindark.com
Tel: +46 31 607 260
MindArk PE AB (publ)
Org. nr. 556640-4769
Masthamnsgatan 5
413 29 Gothenburg
www.mindark.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mindark-pe-ab/r/new-starter-packs--expanded-marketing-and-ai-integration-underway,c4170492

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22102/4170492/3529952.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-starter-packs-expanded-marketing-and-ai-integration-underway-302493557.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
