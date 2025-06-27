Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers: All Three Roman Austin Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers for 2025

Mark Roman and John Austin named Super Lawyers; Miles Hickman selected as Rising Star

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that all three of our attorneys have been honored by Super Lawyers® for 2025. Founding attorneys Mark Roman and John Austin were each selected to the 2025 Super Lawyers list, while Attorney Miles Hickmanwas named to the 2025 Rising Stars list.

All Three Roman Austin Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers for 2025

This prestigious recognition is awarded to attorneys who demonstrate a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers' patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations across 12 categories of professional excellence.

Mark Roman has now been named a Florida Super Lawyer for five consecutive years. As a Board-Certified Civil Trial Lawyer with over 30 years of experience, Roman is known for his courtroom skill, fierce advocacy, and dedication to justice.

John Austin , also a founding partner of the firm and a passionate advocate for cyclists, joins the Super Lawyers list. His strategic approach and deep client care have earned him consistent praise from peers and clients alike.

Miles Hickman, firm partner and former defense attorney, has been selected as a Rising Star. This is an elite distinction reserved for the top 2.5% of attorneys under 40 or with less than ten years of experience, which recognizes his skill, commitment, and growing impact in the field of personal injury law.

"It's an incredible honor to have all three of our attorneys recognized this year," said Carol-Lynn Roman, COO of Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers. "Their combined expertise, passion, and dedication continue to set the standard for legal representation."

Since 1996, Roman Austin Car Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers has been committed to fighting for the rights of injury victims throughout the Tampa Bay area. With offices in Clearwater, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Safety Harbor, and Tampa, the firm offers free consultations and operates on a no-fee-unless-we-win policy.

