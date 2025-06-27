Buc-ee's Celebrates Store Opening with Debut of First Children's Book, Buc-ee Goes to School

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Buc-ee's is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest store with a special celebration highlighting the launch of its very first children's book, Buc-ee Goes to School, written by debut author Katherine Aplin.

Families and fans are invited to join us for this milestone event on June 30, 2025, in Rockingham County, VA where the festivities will include an exclusive book signing with Katherine Aplin from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The release of Buc-ee Goes to School marks the beloved travel center's first venture into children's literature, featuring the iconic beaver embarking on a fun and heartwarming first day of school.

This family-friendly event is a unique opportunity to meet the author, celebrate Buc-ee's newest location, and be among the first to take home a signed copy of this new book.

Event Details:

6500 Buc-ee's Blvd., Rockingham County, VA 22841

June 30, 2025

Author Signing: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Come celebrate with us and be part of Buc-ee's history as we open a new chapter!

SOURCE: Buc-ee's

