Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) -Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Friday, June 27, 2025.

A total of 126,712,930 common shares were voted for at the Meeting, being 85.74% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares. A majority of shareholders voted in favour of the management resolutions brought before the Meeting, including:

Election of Directors:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Alberto Morales 123,426,470 98.93% 1,330,103 1.07% Peter Gundy 124,752,073 100.00% 4,500 0.00% Grant Angwin 124,752,073 100.00% 4,500 0.00% Felipe Carlos Canales Tijerina 124,749,346 99.99% 7,227 0.01% Yohann Bouchard 124,749,346 99.99% 7,227 0.01% Michele Ashby 124,730,246 99.98% 26,327 0.02% Ramiro Gerardo Villarreal Morales 124,744,646 99.99% 11,927 0.01%

Other Matters:

Motion Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Number of Directors 126,687,446 99.98% 0 0.00% Appointment of Auditors 126,695,513 99.99% 17,416 0.01% LTIP Resolution* 42,082,093 99.44% 0 0.00% Change of Name 126,572,179 99.89% 0 0.00%

*Excluding 82,437,616 shares held by Insiders.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Mojave California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving its ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

For more information, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257170

SOURCE: Andean Precious Metals Corp.