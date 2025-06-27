Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) -Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Friday, June 27, 2025.
A total of 126,712,930 common shares were voted for at the Meeting, being 85.74% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares. A majority of shareholders voted in favour of the management resolutions brought before the Meeting, including:
Election of Directors:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Alberto Morales
|123,426,470
|98.93%
|1,330,103
|1.07%
|Peter Gundy
|124,752,073
|100.00%
|4,500
|0.00%
|Grant Angwin
|124,752,073
|100.00%
|4,500
|0.00%
|Felipe Carlos Canales Tijerina
|124,749,346
|99.99%
|7,227
|0.01%
|Yohann Bouchard
|124,749,346
|99.99%
|7,227
|0.01%
|Michele Ashby
|124,730,246
|99.98%
|26,327
|0.02%
|Ramiro Gerardo Villarreal Morales
|124,744,646
|99.99%
|11,927
|0.01%
Other Matters:
|Motion
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Number of Directors
|126,687,446
|99.98%
|0
|0.00%
|Appointment of Auditors
|126,695,513
|99.99%
|17,416
|0.01%
|LTIP Resolution*
|42,082,093
|99.44%
|0
|0.00%
|Change of Name
|126,572,179
|99.89%
|0
|0.00%
*Excluding 82,437,616 shares held by Insiders.
About Andean Precious Metals
Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Mojave California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving its ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.
For more information, please contact:
Amanda Mallough
Director, Investor Relations
amallough@andeanpm.com
T: +1 647 463 7808
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257170
SOURCE: Andean Precious Metals Corp.