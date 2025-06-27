After Creating History with Guinness World Record, Save Earth Mission Announces Grand Global Vision Unveiling in Ahmedabad, India

AHMEDABAD, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Following its historic feat of planting over 500,000 trees in just 1 hour under the banner of "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam," Save Earth Mission has captured the world's attention and inspired a global climate awakening. The Guinness World Record-breaking campaign, which saw massive participation across India, was celebrated internationally and featured on prestigious media platforms including Forbes, Fox, Business Insider, and leading national and international TV networks.

Now, Save Earth Mission is going global.

The organization has officially announced its biggest international event yet - the Save Earth Mission Global Vision Unveiling - a monumental gathering that will mark the launch of Save Earth Mission's global strategy to plant 30 billion trees by 2040 and guide the world toward net zero carbon emissions.

The event will take place on July 3, 2025, at 6:00 PM IST, at the iconic GIFT City Club in Ahmedabad, India.

This global announcement marks a major leap in Save Earth Mission's journey - a platform where the organization will unveil its expanded roadmap and rally international chapters toward a unified climate goal. With leaders, representatives, and volunteers from across the Save Earth Mission global network expected to attend, the event will set the stage for country-wise plantation drives, new global collaborations, and an accelerated push toward reforestation and sustainability.

The location was finalized through a global public voting process, where shortlisted cities - including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Goa, Bangkok, and Ahmedabad - were presented to the Save Earth Mission global community. With the highest number of votes, Ahmedabad was selected as the host city, positioning India as the epicenter of this next chapter in climate action.

"This is a proud moment not only for India but for the entire world. The people have spoken, and Ahmedabad has emerged as a symbol of global climate solidarity," said Sandeep Choudhary, President - India Chapter, Save Earth Mission. "At the Global Vision Unveiling, I will be presenting Save Earth Mission's roadmap for global tree plantations, cross-border collaborations, and how we will mobilize citizens, corporates, and governments to collectively reach the 30 billion tree milestone by 2040."

The Save Earth Mission Global Vision Unveiling will feature keynote presentations, strategic partnership announcements, country-wise plantation commitments, cultural showcases, and a unified global declaration to restore Earth's ecosystems.

This event marks a critical inflection point in the world's fight against climate change - a moment where action replaces promises, and collective steps are taken toward a greener, more sustainable planet.

About Save Earth Mission:

Save Earth Mission is the world's fastest-growing climate action movement, aiming to plant 30 billion trees by 2040 and lead the transition to net zero carbon emissions. Active in over 50 countries, Save Earth Mission combines grassroots participation, cutting-edge technology, and global collaboration to fight deforestation, rebuild ecosystems, and create a sustainable future. Its flagship campaign, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam," continues to unite millions around the world in the mission to act for the planet.

About Sandeep Choudhary:

Sandeep Choudhary is a visionary entrepreneur and global climate leader whose journey from humble beginnings to global impact has inspired millions. Raised in a modest family, he defied all odds to become a serial entrepreneur, having successfully launched and scaled over 101 startups across sectors including real estate, hospitality, infrastructure, technology, and entertainment.

His foray into filmmaking led to the production of "Yeh Hai India", a critically acclaimed movie that received awards and accolades at international film festivals and put Indian stories on the global cinematic map. His reputation in the real estate industry soared as he built one of the most respected business portfolios in the country.

However, at the height of his entrepreneurial success, Sandeep Choudhary made a life-altering decision: to step away from crores worth of assets and ventures, and dedicate his life to protecting the Earth. He founded Save Earth Mission, a not-for-profit climate action movement that has since become one of the most influential global initiatives fighting environmental degradation.

Today, he is widely recognized not only for his business acumen but also for his selfless commitment to restoring the planet - proving that true legacy is not built in wealth, but in the impact one leaves behind for future generations.

Website: https://www.saveearthmission.com/

