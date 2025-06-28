Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Rider Justice, Colorado's premier motorcycle law firm founded by attorney Scott O'Sullivan, is proud to announce the launch of a new season of its original video podcast, Chasing the Ride. The series, which debuted in January 2024, is available on YouTube at https://sholink.to/f0462362.

The initial five episodes were filmed at the 2024 Colorado Motorcycle Expo in Denver and featured compelling interviews with riders, advocates, and industry leaders. Hosted by Scott O'Sullivan and co-hosted by nationally known motorcycle personality Dumptruck, the podcast quickly gained momentum for its authentic storytelling and deep connection to the riding community. The series boasts interviews with nationally recognized names such as legendary motorcycle photographer Michael Lichter, social media influencer Levi Sandoval, and Kase van Rees from the smash YouTube brand TFL (The Fast Lane). New episodes were filmed at the 2025 Expo, continuing to spotlight the voices and spirit of Colorado's vibrant motorcycle scene.





Scott O'Sullivan and co-host Dumptruck at a Chasing the Ride podcast recording featuring Michael Lichter and Derek Mayberry.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10119/257043_5b5bd922648bfb98_002full.jpg

The new season also includes special dealership editions featuring Rider Justice partners from Mile High Harley-Davidson in Parker and Aurora, Grand Prix Motorsports, and Foothills Motorcycles. These locally focused episodes shine a light on dealership staff and their personal stories, offering listeners an inside look at the heart of Colorado's riding scene. These interviews are conducted by Scott O'Sullivan alongside Phil Spence, a longtime friend of the brand and co-host for the dealership edition episodes.

Together, the Chasing the Ride co-hosts guide candid, entertaining, and hilarious conversations that explore the freedom, resilience, and camaraderie of life on two wheels.

To watch the latest episodes and subscribe to the series, visit the Chasing the Ride YouTube channel: https://sholink.to/f0462362.

About Rider Justice

Rider Justice is Colorado's leading motorcycle injury law firm and a fierce advocate for motorcyclists' rights. Founded by personal injury attorney Scott O'Sullivan, the firm provides legal representation, community education, and unwavering support for the riding community.





Rider Justice | The Motorcycle Advocacy Arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10119/257043_5b5bd922648bfb98_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257043

SOURCE: The O'Sullivan Law Firm