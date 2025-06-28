Rome, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Smith Street Books has released "Mangia: How to Eat Your Way Through Italy," the fourth book by award-winning food and travel journalist Maria Pasquale. The 320-page hardcover volume, available in bookstores worldwide since March 2025, takes readers through all 20 Italian regions, offering a detailed exploration of the country's diverse culinary landscape.

Photo Courtesy of Maria Pasquale

Mangia is a significant addition to the Smith Street Books catalog of food and travel titles. This comprehensive guide combines authentic recipes, cultural insights, and practical travel advice in a way that appeals to both serious food enthusiasts and casual travelers.

The book's title, "Mangia" (Italian for "eat"), captures Pasquale's philosophy that food constitutes Italy's primary cultural text. It includes approximately 100 culinary experiences, ranging from glamping in Sardegna to vermouth tasting in Turin, cavatelli making in Molise, and becoming a butcher for a day in the Marche region. Pasquale curated these experiences to encourage active participation rather than passive consumption.

Smith Street Books expects "Mangia" to appeal particularly to travelers planning Italian holidays, home cooks interested in authentic regional recipes, and food enthusiasts seeking deeper cultural context for Italian cuisine.

"Mangia: How to Eat Your Way Through Italy" is available now at major bookstores throughout Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

About Maria Pasquale

Maria Pasquale is an award-winning food and travel journalist and author based in Rome, Italy. With a formal background in political science and history, she contributes regularly to major publications. Pasquale has authored four books: "I Heart Rome," "How to be Italian," "The Eternal City," and "Mangia: How to Eat Your Way Through Italy." Her work has been recognized by Italian newspapers, establishing her as one of Italy's foremost culinary experts. Her lifestyle blog HeartRome has readers in over 100 countries and a social media network exceeding 50,000.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256439

SOURCE: Baden Bower