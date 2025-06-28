Anzeige
28.06.2025 06:02 Uhr
Beyond Memories Unveils Personalized Pet Crystals That Capture the Emotional Bond Between People and Their Pets

As pet ownership soars, Beyond Memories offers a unique and heartfelt way to immortalize furry family members-with high-quality 3D-engraved photo crystals made in the USA.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / June 28, 2025 / In an era where pets are cherished as family, Beyond Memories is redefining how we preserve their legacy. The innovative brand crafts premium 3D photo crystals that transform a simple picture into a vivid, laser-etched tribute-creating a timeless keepsake that captures the emotional bond between humans and their pets.

3D Crystal Heart Keepsake

3D Crystal Heart Keepsake
A custom 3D-engraved crystal heart from Beyond Memories, capturing a cherished moment between a pet and its owner-crafted to preserve love, loss, and celebration in stunning detail.

Each piece is custom-designed and manufactured in the United States, combining cutting-edge laser engraving technology with artisan-level craftsmanship. Whether honoring a pet's memory or celebrating a current companion, Beyond Memories products offer unmatched clarity and emotional value.

"Our customers often tell us these crystals help them heal, celebrate, or even reconnect," said [Milo Freitas], Executive of Beyond Memories. "They're more than just keepsakes-they're emotional touchstones that tell a story."

Recent surveys show that over 70% of U.S. households own a pet, and spending on pet-related memorials and custom gifts has risen sharply. As personalization and sentimentality drive consumer choice, Beyond Memories is positioned to lead in the pet memorial and gift space.

The company also offers special collections for holidays, pet memorials, and milestone moments-all available online with fast nationwide shipping.

Contact Information

Milo Freitas
CEO
milo@beyond-memories.com
7027155385

.

SOURCE: Beyond Memories



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/beyond-memories-unveils-personalized-pet-crystals-that-capture-the-emo-1044043

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
