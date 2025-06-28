Anzeige
Samstag, 28.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
PR Newswire
28.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
Xlence as Diamond Sponsor of The Trading Show 2025 in Casablanca

Award-winning CFD broker to showcase cutting-edge multi-asset technology and thought leadership on 12-13 July at the Hyatt Regency Casablanca

DUBAI, UAE, June 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xlence, a rapidly expanding worldwide CFD broker, has been named a Diamond Sponsor of The Trading Show 2025, which will be held on July 12 and 13, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Casablanca in Morocco.

Xlence Logo

This sponsorship marks the end of a record-breaking quarter for the company. At the Smart Vision Summit in Oman in March 2025, Xlence was named the Fastest-Growing FX Broker. This showed that Xlence was making progress in extending market access and innovation across North Africa and beyond.

The Trading Show is Africa's biggest event, bringing together institutional investors, brokers, fintech pioneers, and exchanges to define the region's financial future. The broker aims to strengthen its ties with North African traders by attending the event in Casablanca.

Nicolas Georgiou, PR & Communications Lead at Xlence, remarked, "Casablanca is quickly becoming a hub for CFD trading in North Africa." "Our Diamond Sponsorship shows that we are committed to this area for the long term and gives traders a chance to try out our conditions and talk to our team directly."

Morocco's rapid adoption of electronic trading and the Casablanca Stock Exchange's record-breaking success in 2024 make it an ideal location for Xlence to expand. The broker's cloud-native architecture and dedication to trader education make it a suitable choice for both institutional and retail clients seeking performance, transparency, and scalability.

About Xlence

Xlence is a global CFD broker committed to delivering a transparent, innovative, and comprehensive trading experience. Headquartered in Dubai and expanding globally, Xlence combines cutting-edge platforms with professional support to help traders excel in dynamic markets.

Website:www.xlence.com

Media Contact
Nicolas Georgiou - PR & Communications
info@xlence.com
+357 96199856

Risk Warning: All trading involves risk. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606624/Xlence_Dark_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xlence-as-diamond-sponsor-of-the-trading-show-2025-in-casablanca-302488255.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
