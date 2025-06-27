Anzeige
WKN: A2PXTX | ISIN: CA92847V5018 | Ticker-Symbol: 6OVA
Frankfurt
27.06.25 | 08:05
6,850 Euro
+2,24 % +0,150
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
VitalHub Corp.: VitalHub Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the "Company" or "VitalHub") announced today the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually on June 27, 2025. All director nominees were elected to the Company's board of directors and MNP LLP was appointed as auditors, as further described in the Company's management information circular dated May 8, 2025.

The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 33,721,314
Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 55,784,972
Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 60.45%

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in VitalHub's management information circular was elected as a director as set forth in the table below.

Name of NomineeVotes ForVotes For %Witheld VoteWithheld Vote %
Barry Tissenbaum27,796,48083.01%5,687,83116.99%
Roger Dent22,227,48066.38%11,256,83133.62%
Stephen Garrington33,334,10599.55%150,2060.45%
Dan Matlow33,209,02599.18%275,2860.82%
Francis Shen24,660,90973.65%8,823,40226.35%
Tony Shen27,960,18483.50%5,524,12716.50%

2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

MNP LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Name of AuditorVotes ForVotes For %Withheld Vote Withheld Vote %
MNP LLP33,564,36899.53%156,9460.47%

Final voting results on all matters voted on will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,000 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 500 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA
Head of IR and M&A Specialist
(365) 363-6433
christian.sgro@vitalhub.com

Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
dan.matlow@vitalhub.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
