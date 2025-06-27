Anzeige
WKN: A2JAHR | ISIN: CA89679A2092 | Ticker-Symbol: QPA1
Frankfurt
27.06.25 | 08:05
27,000 Euro
+0,75 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Trisura Group Ltd: Trisura Group Announces Results Of Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. ("Trisura Group" or the "Company") (TSX: TSU) today announced the results of the Company's virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2025 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, all nine nominees proposed for election to the board of director by shareholders were elected. Management received the following proxies from shareholders in regard to the election of directors:

Director NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
David Clare34,235,41597.59%843,8412.41%
Paul Gallagher34,123,00797.27%956,2492.73%
Sacha Haque34,243,47297.62%835,7842.38%
Barton Hedges34,265,24297.68%814,0142.32%
Anik Lanthier34,163,57197.39%915,6852.61%
Janice Madon34,262,81297.67%816,4442.33%
George E. Myhal32,940,14793.90%2,139,1096.10%
Lilia Sham34,261,54797.67%817,7092.33%
Robert Taylor34,119,10197.26%960,1552.74%

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, Program and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU".

Further information is available at https://www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416 607 2135
Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
