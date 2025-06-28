Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 28.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EKLX | ISIN: CA9107974060 | Ticker-Symbol: 0UL
Tradegate
27.06.25 | 20:00
0,085 Euro
-8,11 % -0,008
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED LITHIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0840,10211:48
0,0850,10027.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.06.2025 00:30 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Lithium Announces Results from the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. ("United Lithium" or the "Company") (CSE: ULTH; OTCQX: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2025 (the "Meeting").

All directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated May 13, 2025, were elected, as shown in the following table below:

NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld
Scott Eldridge4,466,91593.256%323,0416.744%
Iain Scarr4,470,61593.333%319,3416.667%
Henrik Lundin4,470,58293.332%319,3746.668%
Robert Schafer4,468,49093.289%321,4666.711%
Michael Kobler4,469,82393.317%320,1336.683%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The total number of common shares of United Lithium represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 4,789,956 common shares, representing 10.033% of the total issued and outstanding common shares at the record date for the Meeting.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
"Scott Eldridge"
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: +1-604-428-6128
Email: scott@unitedlithium.com

About United Lithium

United Lithium is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://unitedlithium.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.