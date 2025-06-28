Anzeige
WKN: A1W3HW | ISIN: CA2073241044 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CA
Frankfurt
27.06.25 | 08:00
0,180 Euro
-5,76 % -0,011
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.06.2025 05:36 Uhr
26 Leser
Conifex Timber Inc: Conifex Announces Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. ("Conifex" or the "Company") (TSX: CFF) announced today that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2025, all management nominees were elected as directors of the Company.

Each of the management nominees was elected by ballot. The proxies deposited for the election of directors were as follow:

DirectorPercentage of Votes ForPercentage of Votes Against
Kenneth A. Shields77.15%22.85%
David E. Roberts77.15%22.85%
Michael Costello77.15%22.85%
Janine North77.13%22.87%
Charles P. Miller77.14%22.86%

In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

A report of voting results is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Pruden
Chief Financial Officer
604 216-2949

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
