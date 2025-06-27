NIQ Global Intelligence plc Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CHICAGO, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NIQ Global Intelligence plc (the "Company") announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed. The number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Company intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NIQ."

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Barclays and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, KKR and Wells Fargo Securities are also acting as joint book-running managers. Baird, Capital One Securities, Fifth Third Securities, Needham & Company, SMBC Nikko, Stifel and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or email: [email protected] and [email protected]; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, by email: [email protected]; or UBS Securities LLC, 1285 6th Ave, New York, NY 10019, by telephone: (888) 827-7275.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About NIQ

NIQ is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $ 7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights-delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms-NIQ delivers the Full View.

