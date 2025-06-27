Toleranzia AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement the merger plan between Toleranzia AB and Flerie AB, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Toleranzia AB.

Short name: TOL ISIN code: SE0007438577 Order book ID: 204110

Provided that authorization to implement the merger plan has been granted, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be August 18, 2025.

