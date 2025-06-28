Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 28.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.06.2025 16:30 Uhr
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BLUETTI Premium Series: Portable, Clean Energy for Homes and Outdoors

When grid power is unavailable, stay powered with solar-ready portable power stations.

CAIRO, June 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Many outdoor enthusiasts experience power shortages when exploring the great outdoors. A gas generator is a common solution, but it has drawbacks such as noise and pollution.

Responding to the growing need for reliable, clean power for home and outdoor use, BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, has launched a series of solar-compatible portable power stations. The Premium series, in particular, blends extreme portability and performance for multi-use applications.

Reliable Portable Power for Every Need

Currently the Premium Series includes five models: AC2P, AC60P, AC70P, AC180P, and AC200PL. In a vibrant orange-gray finish, each model comes with distinctive features, catering to diverse needs, from home emergency preparation to UPS backup and camping trips.


BLUETTI Premium Series Portable Power Stations

Model

Weight
(kg)

Capacity
(Wh)

Output /
Surge(W)

Outlet

Charging
(AC/ solar)

Standout Features

AC2P

3.6

230.4

300 / 600

6

270W/200W

Ultra-compact, light, low idle draw,
ideal for electronics and small gear

AC60P

8.6

504

600 / 1,200

7

600W/300W

IP65 rating water resistant for outdoors;
expand with B80P battery

AC70P

10.7

864

1,000/2,000

8

950W/500W

Portable, powerful, and fast solar charging,
has a wireless charging pad

AC180P

17

1,440

1,800/ 2,700

11

1,440W/500W

High capacity, 1.5-hour fast recharge,
long lifespan LiFePO4 battery

AC200PL

28.3

2,304

2,400/ 3,600

13

2,400W/1,200W

Large power, expandable capacity,
quick recharge, versatile outlets

Clean Energy, Wherever It's Needed

Built with efficient MPPTs to maximize solar energy, BLUETTI Premium portable power stations make clean energy easily accessible for everyone. Users can connect them with portable solar panels or balcony solar systems to store solar-generated electricity for later use.

For example, campers can use the AC70P to charge their phones, cameras, and car fridges at off-grid campsites. During an extended road trip, the AC180P provides ample energy for large devices like induction cookers, fridges, and portable A/Cs.

These portable solar generators also feature a quick UPS function that automatically kicks in during a power outage. Users won't realize their sensitive devices were saved until they check the backup log on the BLUETTI app.

For emergency backup or mobile power, explore BLUETTI Premium series here.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI provides affordable clean energy storage solutions for indoor and outdoor use. Focusing on innovation and sustainability, BLUETTI has been trusted by over 3.5 million customers across 110 countries and regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720808/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluetti-premium-series-portable-clean-energy-for-homes-and-outdoors-302493841.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.