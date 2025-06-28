Anzeige
28.06.2025 16:42 Uhr
Dahon Founder Showcased New Lineup, Revolutionary Patented Bike Tech at Eurobike 2025

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by Dr. David Hon, Founder & CEO, DAHON unveiled a lineup of innovative new products at EUROBIKE 2025, drawing widespread attention with its DAHON 2.0 Campaign backed by its proprietary DAHON-V bike tech promising improved performance across all lines of products.

The impressive product lineup attracted major industry figures such as executives from Giant and Golden Wheel Group, along with many of DAHON's European distribution partners. Major cycling media such as Global Cycling Network (GCN) Tech also grace the occasion to report on the product showcase.

World's biggest cycling channel GCN Tech reported on the latest Télodon C8 AXS carbon folding bike.

New Product Highlights

K-Feather (upper left), Télodon C8 AXS (upper right), Vélodon C8 Di2 (below)

K-Feather - Ultralight E-Bike

With an ultra-compact design weighing just 12 kg, the K-Feather integrates a high-density hidden battery and torque sensor for up to 40 km of intelligent power output. Its minimalist design makes it a top choice for urban commuters, and a true fusion of technology and aesthetics.

Télodon C8 AXS - Carbon Frame Folding Bike

DAHON's first single-beam carbon fiber folding road bike features an exclusive internal V-fold mechanism that keeps its folded form as sleek and simple. Combined with patented DELTECH and Super Downtube, it offers enhanced frame stiffness and extended lifetime. Equipped with a SRAM AXS wireless shifting system and UDH, it ensures precise, stable performance at high speeds.

Vélodon C8 Di2 - Carbon Frame Roadbike

Designed with DAHON-V tech, featuring an aerodynamic frame design and Shimano Ultegra Di2 electronic shifting. Frame stiffness is increased by 20-30% compared to standard carbon road bikes, offering a powerful yet agile ride.

DAHON Electric Lineup

DAHON's electric lineup marks a new era in powered cycling. With five series ranging in size and use case, ranging from electric-assist bikes to mopeds, e-motorcycles and e-trikes.

These smart, user-friendly features reflect DAHON's mission to make everyday mobility easier, smarter, and more enjoyable.

Visit DAHON at Booth A12, Hall 12 during June 25 - 29, 2025.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721321/World_s_biggest_cycling_channel_GCN_Tech_reported_latest_T_lodon_C8.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721322/K_Feather__upper_left__T_lodon_C8_AXS__upper_right__V_lodon_C8.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahon-founder-showcased-new-lineup-revolutionary-patented-bike-tech-at-eurobike-2025-302493844.html

