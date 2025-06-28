Leitbox Storage Partners Marks Nine Anniversary With Over 15,501 Units Leased

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESS Newswire / June 28, 2025 / Leitbox Storage Partners, a vertically integrated self-storage investment and development firm, announced today that it has surpassed a key milestone, celebrating nine years in operation with more than 15,501 units leased across its portfolio.

The milestone reflects the continued validation of Leitbox's investment thesis and a consistent strategic approach across market cycles. From outperforming during the COVID-19 pandemic to navigating recent economic slowdowns, the firm's niche-focused, tactical model has consistently demonstrated resilience and returns.

"Our strategy hasn't shifted with the market-it has endured," said Bill Leitner, Founder and Principal of Leitbox Storage Partners. "Nine years ago, we set out to execute a strategy build a portfolio that could perform in any cycle. We're proud that our results have proven that, and institutional investors are noticing."

Leitbox is intentionally niche, strategic, and tactical. The firm specializes in mixed-use and urban-infill vertical storage developments, often targeting fortress locations in top performing markets with strong demographic fundamentals. The Leitbox Way has three (3) fundamental requirements: a compelling site, an execution plan to generate attractive market returns, and comprehensive risk mitigation through intensive diligence and conservative capital formation.

With 13,308 units leased and a growing pipeline of acquisitions and developments, Leitbox continues to deliver on its promise to investors.

