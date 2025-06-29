Zanzibar, Tanzania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2025) - The highly anticipated Zanzibar Tech & Investment Summit returns in just five days, from July 3-5, 2025, at The Pavilion in Fumba Town.

Under the theme "Investing in Innovation, Building Africa's Future," the summit is set to welcome hundreds of in-person attendees and engage over 1 million people online for three days of high-impact programming focused on technology, entrepreneurship, and venture building.

"This year's momentum has been incredible," said Daniel Meiller, Co-Founder of Lepole Dides and an organizing member of the Zanzibar Summit.

"We've got a powerful lineup and an audience ready to connect, collaborate, and build something meaningful for the continent."

What To Expect In The 2025 Edition Of The Zanzibar Tech & Investment Summit

Fireside Conversations & Expert Panels: Hear directly from startup founders, policy leaders, and investors from Zanzibar, mainland Tanzania, Nigeria, South Africa, Europe, and the U.S.

Interactive Workshops & Masterclasses: Deep dives into AI tools, decentralization, startup fundraising, and future-focused business strategies.

Exhibitions & Product Demos: Showcases of cutting-edge solutions across fintech, digital identity, tokenized real estate, and impact investing.

Exclusive Networking Experiences: VIP guests will enjoy curated tours of Stone Town and a private five-hour yacht cruise with champagne and live music.

Who's Coming To The Zanzibar Tech & Investment Summit

Startup Founders & Entrepreneurs

Venture Capitalists & Angel Investors

Corporate Executives & Government Officials

Developers, Designers & Future Builders

Meet the People Behind It

Organizer: Lepole Dides, a full-stack consultancy and growth firm using AI and automation to help startups scale.

Headline Sponsors: Oaksvale Ventures, Aura Space Zanzibar, Manji Tours, and Fraqvest, a real estate tokenization platform.

"Aura Space is excited to welcome speakers and guests from across the continent," said Raquel Peso from Aura Space Zanzibar.

"We're creating an environment that inspires connection, collaboration, and big thinking."

About the Zanzibar Tech & Investment Summit

An annual tech focused event in Zanzibar, connecting innovators, investors, and builders to shape the next era of Africa's technology and investment landscape.

About Lepole Dides

Lepole Dides is a full-stack consultancy and growth-marketing agency in Zanzibar that empowers startups and businesses to scale efficiently using AI and automation tools.

